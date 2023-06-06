John Kirby Has 'No' Concerns About Biden Family's Foreign Income in Report He...
Here's the Latest Hiccup in the Biden Corruption Investigation
Is the Left Going to Force Illegal Immigrants into Our Homes?
Lululemon CEO Who Fired Workers After Confronting Thieves Has No Regrets
CNN Can Only Be Saved by Destroying the Current CNN
The Pride Flag Flies Proudly On The Chosen Set?
I Feel Better in Europe
Mike Rowe Is on a Mission to Reverse the 'Unspeakable Stupidity' of Devaluing...
Trump Never Changes
'What a Joke': CNN Political Analyst Got Something Very Wrong About Nikki Haley
Oops: KJP Inadvertently Makes Conservatives' Case on the Biden Border Crisis
IRGC Seeks to Evade Sanctions
Could Christians End the Foster Care System?
Deja Vu All Over Again and Again and Again
Tipsheet

Another COVID-19 Conspiracy Theory Is Coming True

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  June 06, 2023 7:30 AM

The World Health Organization announced Monday it is expanding on the European Union’s digital COVID-19 vaccine passports, using the system as "the first building block" towards creating a WHO Global Digital Health Certification Network. 

"Building on the EU's highly successful digital certification network, WHO aims to offer all WHO member states access to an open-source digital health tool, which is based on the principles of equity, innovation, transparency and data protection and privacy," said WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in a statement. "New digital health products in development aim to help people everywhere receive quality health services quickly and more effectively." 

According to the WHO statement, the world body will take up the EU system this month, reportedly to “facilitate global mobility” and protect people “from on-going and future health threats, including pandemics.”

The WHO praised the EU’s work using vaccine passports to “facilitate free movement” and said through the collaboration it will set up its own global structure aiming to “allow the world to benefit from convergence of digital certificates.” 

“This partnership is an important step for the digital action plan of the EU Global Health Strategy,” said Stella Kyriakides, EU Commissioner for Health and Food Safety. “By using European best practices we contribute to digital health standards and interoperability globally—to the benefit of those most in need. It is also a powerful example of how alignment between the EU and the WHO can deliver better health for all, in the EU and across the world. As the directing and coordinating authority on international health work, there is no better partner than the WHO to advance the work we started at the EU and further develop global digital health solutions.”

Recommended

Here's the Latest Hiccup in the Biden Corruption Investigation Matt Vespa

The WHO believes the system will cover uses beyond COVID-19, such as for the digitization of the International Certificate of Vaccination or Prophylaxis. 

From New York City to Australia, people around the world saw how vaccine passport systems severely curtailed the unvaccinated person's freedom, denying them access to public services and more. 

The move is being widely denounced on social media. 


Tags: CONSPIRACY THEORY WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION COVID-19 VACCINE PASSPORTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's the Latest Hiccup in the Biden Corruption Investigation Matt Vespa
Oops: KJP Inadvertently Makes Conservatives' Case on the Biden Border Crisis Guy Benson
I Feel Better in Europe Dennis Prager
Lululemon CEO Who Fired Workers After Confronting Thieves Has No Regrets Julio Rosas
It Doesn’t Matter That Joe Biden Is a Corrupt, Doddering, Old Pervert Kurt Schlichter
One of America's Most Notorious Traitors Has Died Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Here's the Latest Hiccup in the Biden Corruption Investigation Matt Vespa