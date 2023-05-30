Crazed Machete-Wielding Professor Slapped With Charges After Threatening to Chop Up Report...
This Has to Be the Most Brutal Way to Lose a Championship Baseball...
Let's Revisit Kamala Harris' Tone-Deaf Memorial Day Tweet
Retired And Former FBI Agents Let Your Voices Be Heard
Tucker Carlson, The Truth, and The Spiritual Battle
No Will, No Way
Why There Are Now Calls to Boycott Lululemon...and It Has Nothing to Do...
America's Version of Bizarro World
Will Randi Weingarten Ever Learn?
People Are Not Buying LA Dodgers' 'Christian Faith' Event After Team to Honor...
Panicked Much? Joe Biden Rebuffs Peter Doocy When Asked About DeSantis Potentially Pardoni...
Indiana AG Todd Rokita Sees a Win in Abortionist Fined for Violating Privacy...
Pramila Jayapal's Warnings About Debt Ceiling Speaks Further to Democrats in Disarray
'Odds Are That the Only Person Who Could Beat Sherrod Brown' Is Someone...
Tipsheet

Russia Issues Arrest Warrant for GOP Senator

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  May 30, 2023 9:00 AM
Dmitry Astakhov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) hit back against Russia after the country issued a warrant for his arrest. 

“Here’s an offer to my Russian ‘friends’ who want to arrest and try me for calling out the Putin regime as being war criminals: I will submit to jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court if you do,” Graham said Monday, referring to the ICC’s arrest warrant for Putin. “Come and make your best case. See you in The Hague!”

The remark comes after Russia’s Interior Ministry issued an arrest warrant for the South Carolina Republican following his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday during which he said “the Russians are dying” and praised U.S. spending for the country as “the best money we’ve ever spent.” 

Graham’s comments were put together in an edited video Zelenskyy’s office released, though according to media reports, Graham likely made the remarks at different points in their meeting. 

Recommended

This Has to Be the Most Brutal Way to Lose a Championship Baseball Game Matt Vespa

“It’s hard to imagine a greater shame for the country than having such senators,” Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response.


Tags: RUSSIA LINDSEY GRAHAM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Has to Be the Most Brutal Way to Lose a Championship Baseball Game Matt Vespa
Why There Are Now Calls to Boycott Lululemon...and It Has Nothing to Do With Pride Month Leah Barkoukis
People Are Not Buying LA Dodgers' 'Christian Faith' Event After Team to Honor Anti-Catholic Drag Queens Rebecca Downs
Tucker Carlson, The Truth, and The Spiritual Battle Sponsored By AMAC
How the Primaries Will Go Kurt Schlichter
Crazed Machete-Wielding Professor Slapped With Charges After Threatening to Chop Up Reporter Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
This Has to Be the Most Brutal Way to Lose a Championship Baseball Game Matt Vespa