Russia Issues Arrest Warrant for GOP Senator

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) hit back against Russia after the country issued a warrant for his arrest.

“Here’s an offer to my Russian ‘friends’ who want to arrest and try me for calling out the Putin regime as being war criminals: I will submit to jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court if you do,” Graham said Monday, referring to the ICC’s arrest warrant for Putin. “Come and make your best case. See you in The Hague!”

Finally, here’s an offer to my Russian ‘friends’ who want to arrest and try me for calling out the Putin regime as being war criminals:



I will submit to jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court if you do.



Come and make your best case.



See you in The Hague! — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) May 29, 2023

The remark comes after Russia’s Interior Ministry issued an arrest warrant for the South Carolina Republican following his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday during which he said “the Russians are dying” and praised U.S. spending for the country as “the best money we’ve ever spent.”

Graham’s comments were put together in an edited video Zelenskyy’s office released, though according to media reports, Graham likely made the remarks at different points in their meeting.

“…and the Russians are dying. That’s the best money we’ve ever spent.” — Lindsey Graham. pic.twitter.com/mzM5DUOd25 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 28, 2023

“It’s hard to imagine a greater shame for the country than having such senators,” Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response.

Good news: While I don’t expect to be tried by Russia anytime soon, I found the services of a great lawyer who works cheap. Sen. Blumenthal, my good friend from Connecticut who has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine, has offered to be my lawyer.



Bad news: like every other… — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) May 29, 2023



