More Food Deserts
The White House's Latest Debt Ceiling Complaint Is Pure Desperation
The Date for the Manhattan DA's Trump Trial Couldn't Come at a Worse...
Casey DeSantis' Tweet Is the Perfect Preview for Her Husband's Big Event Tonight
When a 'Travel Advisor' Is Partisan Politics
AOC Asks Cruz to Give History of Political Parties. The Republican Senator 'Happily...
Target Holds 'Emergency' Meeting Over Pride Displays, Pulls All Products Designed by Satan...
Welfare Work Requirements Make Everyone Better Off
Jail the Shoplifters
College Students Sue Professor Who Forced Students to Fund Left-Wing Political Group
The Ratings Are in For These Major Companies, and One in Particular Took...
Analysis: Why Is DeSantis Announcing His Campaign in a Twitter Conversation With Elon...
America Should Be Rooted in Liberty and Limited Government Today – and 100...
GOP Should Demand End to Biden’s Open Border
Tipsheet

No Wonder Hillary Clinton Shut Off the Replies on This Tweet

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  May 24, 2023 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Ahead of reports that Gov. Ron DeSantis will announce his presidential bid on Wednesday, Hillary Clinton chimed in with her own warning about Florida and the Republican governor.   

“Ron DeSantis’s ultra-MAGA Florida isn’t safe for people of color, LGBTQ+ people, or even multi-billion dollar corporations,” she tweeted, sharing images of headlines about the NAACP’s recent travel advisory and Disney canceling plans for a massive new office complex in the state. 

The NAACP advisory against traveling to Florida, claiming the state is "hostile to Black Americans," drew mockery from conservatives who pointed out that members of NAACP leadership had vacationed in Florida and one currently lives in Tampa. Additionally, the Florida Chamber of Commerce noted that "on the economic diversification front, in just the last few years, Florida has moved into the number one spot in the United States for Black-owned businesses. And number two, for Hispanic. And number two for women owned businesses as well."

Recommended

AOC Asks Cruz to Give History of Political Parties. The Republican Senator 'Happily Complied.' Leah Barkoukis

As for Disney's decision to pull the plug on the development project, while the media spun the move as a response to the company's feud with DeSantis, in reality, it was most likely a financial one, as DeSantis's office explained. 

“Disney announced the possibility of a Lake Nona campus nearly two years ago. Nothing ever came of the project, and the state was unsure whether it would come to fruition,” DeSantis's deputy press secretary Jeremy Redern said in a statement. “Given the company’s financial straits, falling market cap and declining stock price, it is unsurprising that they would restructure their business operations and cancel unsuccessful ventures.”

While Clinton shut off her replies, that didn't stop Twitter users from reacting in the quote tweets. 


Tags: FLORIDA HILLARY CLINTON RON DESANTIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

AOC Asks Cruz to Give History of Political Parties. The Republican Senator 'Happily Complied.' Leah Barkoukis
Analysis: Why Is DeSantis Announcing His Campaign in a Twitter Conversation With Elon Musk? Guy Benson
Here's Why North Carolina's Dem Gov. Just Declared a State of Emergency Rebecca Downs
Casey DeSantis' Tweet Is the Perfect Preview for Her Husband's Big Event Tonight Matt Vespa
Target Holds 'Emergency' Meeting Over Pride Displays, Pulls All Products Designed by Satanist Leah Barkoukis
President DeSantis? John Stossel
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
AOC Asks Cruz to Give History of Political Parties. The Republican Senator 'Happily Complied.' Leah Barkoukis