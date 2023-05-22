What NAACP Leadership Really Thinks of Florida Under DeSantis

As Leah has reported, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) issued a formal travel advisory for the state of Florida for what the group claims are Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R) "aggressive attempts to erase Black history" and take down Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs in state colleges.

The NAACP went on to say that the state under DeSantis "has become hostile to Black Americans and in direct conflict with the democratic ideals that our union was founded upon. He should know that democracy will prevail because its defenders are prepared to stand up and fight. We're not backing down, and we encourage our allies to join us in the battle for the soul of our nation."

DeSantis Press Secretary Jeremy Redfern noted how the National Board of Directors Vice Chair Karen Boykin-Towns had taken a Florida vacation in 2021, during the time when Democrats were accusing DeSantis of still not doing enough to clamp down on COVID-19.

Here is your Vice Chair chillin’ in Clearwater, FL. pic.twitter.com/12JMAqvxAv — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) May 20, 2023

On top of that, Redfern also pointed out that Leon Russell, the chairman of the board of directors, currently lives in Tampa.

The NAACP's travel warning has gotten boosted by multiple mainstream media outlets, with little investigation into whether the organization's description is accurate.

Last night and this morning, ABC and NBC boosted the NAACP's ridiculous "travel advisory" for Florida.

"The NAACP is issuing a formal travel advisory for Florida," ABC warned. pic.twitter.com/nGNIUT6ibA — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 22, 2023



