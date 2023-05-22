It's All About Electability
'What Our Nation Can Be': Tim Scott Announces Run for President
Why a Connecticut Supreme Court Nomination Got Very Messy. Hint: It Involves Justice...
Author of Tucker Carlson's Biography Says This Is Why Fox Fired the Popular...
Surprise! Illegal Immigrant Accused of Sex Crimes Was Protected by Sanctuary Policies
State Department Offers Counseling Over Email Glitch Misgendering Employees
Biden Thinks He Has the 'Authority' to Invoke 14th Amendment on Debt Ceiling
'Hostile to Black Americans': NAACP Issues Travel Warning for This State
When a Whistleblower Ain't a Whistleblower
Need Ceiling on U.S. Aid to Ukraine
NYC's New Plan to 'Crack Down' on Shoplifting Is Insane
NYC Mayor Adams Says Illegal Immigrants Should be Sent to Cities ‘Throughout the...
Dems in Disarray: Flailing Biden Is Losing the Debt Ceiling Showdown
The Biggest Victims of the Border Crisis Are Mothers and Children
Tipsheet

What NAACP Leadership Really Thinks of Florida Under DeSantis

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  May 22, 2023 11:45 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

As Leah has reported, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) issued a formal travel advisory for the state of Florida for what the group claims are Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R) "aggressive attempts to erase Black history" and take down Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs in state colleges. 

The NAACP went on to say that the state under DeSantis "has become hostile to Black Americans and in direct conflict with the democratic ideals that our union was founded upon. He should know that democracy will prevail because its defenders are prepared to stand up and fight. We're not backing down, and we encourage our allies to join us in the battle for the soul of our nation." 

DeSantis Press Secretary Jeremy Redfern noted how the National Board of Directors Vice Chair Karen Boykin-Towns had taken a Florida vacation in 2021, during the time when Democrats were accusing DeSantis of still not doing enough to clamp down on COVID-19. 

On top of that, Redfern also pointed out that Leon Russell, the chairman of the board of directors, currently lives in Tampa. 

Recommended

Dems in Disarray: Flailing Biden Is Losing the Debt Ceiling Showdown Guy Benson

The NAACP's travel warning has gotten boosted by multiple mainstream media outlets, with little investigation into whether the organization's description is accurate. 


Tags: FLORIDA WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dems in Disarray: Flailing Biden Is Losing the Debt Ceiling Showdown Guy Benson
The GOP’s Festival of Losers Kurt Schlichter
New Poll Revealing Biden's Approval Rating Leaves CNN Host Stunned: 'Lowest for Any American President' Sarah Arnold
What the Hell Is Wrong With These People? Derek Hunter
Why a Connecticut Supreme Court Nomination Got Very Messy. Hint: It Involves Justice Barrett. Matt Vespa
When a Whistleblower Ain't a Whistleblower Allen West
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Dems in Disarray: Flailing Biden Is Losing the Debt Ceiling Showdown Guy Benson