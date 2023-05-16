Durham's Investigation Asked These Questions and Found 'Sobering' Answers
Tipsheet

A Biological Man Is on the Cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  May 16, 2023 9:30 AM
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated made transgender pop singer “Kim” Petras one of the four cover models for its 2023 Swimsuit edition, prompting widespread criticism on social media.

Brooks Nader, Megan Fox, and 81-year-old Martha Stewart are also featured on the covers.

“It’s definitely a scary time to be transgender in America, but there’s also so much more representation than there’s ever been, and there’s so many things on the bright side,” Petras told SI in an interview. “I do feel a pressure sometimes to represent the trans community with everything I do, because I feel very blessed that I am at this point where I have all these amazing opportunities that I’ve worked really hard for, and feel so happy when I hear from trans people in general that they’re inspired by me.” 

Petras said being transgender is just one part of his identity. 

“I think what you do is the most important thing, not what your gender is, and all of that,” the singer continued. “I always try to remember that everything I do is definitely not about being transgender. It’s a part of me, but there are so many other parts of me. And I think that’s really important for me to show that to people. No matter what your gender or sexuality or any of that stuff is, it’s about what you make of life and it’s about what’s inside of you, so I hope that can be inspiring to people.”

This is not the first time SI has put a biological man on its cover. 




