Overnight: Federal Judge Blocks Biden From Mass Releasing Illegal Immigrants
Federal Judge Strikes Down Virginia's Age Limit on Purchasing Handguns
What Texas Is Doing After Title 42 Expires Will Probably Anger Liberals
Someone Needs to Tell E. Jean Carroll to Give it a Rest
Title 42 Is Gone
Trump and the Old Razzle Dazzle
'That Is Your Fault!': Cruz Shows Biden What's Really Taking Place at the...
'Segregation' Is a Deliberate Act
The Democrats' Debt Ceiling Position Makes Zero Sense
NYT: Actually, the Biden Family Enrichment Scheme Exonerates Biden, Or Something
'A Mutiny': CNN Anchors Lash Out Against Own Network for Trump Town Hall
The Mental Health Crisis In Today’s Kids; Who’s to Blame?
Lies, Lies and More Lies
How CNN Just Boosted Trump
Tipsheet

Fox News Has Been Hit With Another Defamation Lawsuit

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  May 12, 2023 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

Nina Jankowicz, the former head of the Department of Homeland Security’s now disbanded Disinformation Governance Board, filed a defamation lawsuit against Fox News on Wednesday, weeks after the network settled with Dominion Voting Systems.

“Fox’s employee hosts and commentators derided and lied about Jankowicz on repeat — and continue to do so even today, the lawsuit states. “Several of these falsehoods stand out as especially destructive — and directly contrary to available, verifiable evidence." 

The coverage led to "immediate online harassment and threats, which continue even now," according to the suit.  

Ms. Jankowicz, a prominent specialist in Russian disinformation and online harassment, became the primary subject of their attacks. In 300 mentions over eight months on Fox last year, she was repeatedly demeaned and defamed in highly personal language, the lawsuit asserts. Hosts including Tucker Carlson, Maria Bartiromo and Sean Hannity said her job was “to silence anyone who criticizes the Biden administration” and possibly even, as Mr. Carlson warned, “get men with guns to tell you to shut up.”

The unit Ms. Jankowicz briefly headed, called the Disinformation Governance Board, had no such powers, or any direct authority to affect speech. The department created it to help unify and oversee existing efforts by its various divisions to monitor and defend against disinformation from foreign agents seeking to influence elections; cartels promoting human smuggling operations; and those seeking to undermine the government’s public health and safety efforts. (NYT)

Recommended

The Most Revealing Moment on CNN Last Night Came After Trump’s Town Hall Brad Slager

In an interview with The New York Times, Jankowicz, who resigned from the board after intense criticism, said Fox News should be held accountable.  

“Even after achieving their stated goal of driving me out of government and ending the board, they kept using me as a punching bag,” she said. “It shouldn’t be something we just accept — that the most powerful cable network in the world can attack individuals willy-nilly and not face any consequences after they ruin their lives.”

Jankowicz’s attorney, Rylee Sommers-Flanagan, said the Dominion case shows that defamation lawsuits against Fox can be successful.

“Dominion shows us how egregious the internal conversations that are happening at Fox are; it shows us that Fox News has an absolute disregard for truth when it is related to their ratings,” she told the Times. 


Tags: LAWSUIT FOX NEWS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Most Revealing Moment on CNN Last Night Came After Trump’s Town Hall Brad Slager
NYT: Actually, the Biden Family Enrichment Scheme Exonerates Biden, Or Something Guy Benson
Someone Needs to Tell E. Jean Carroll to Give it a Rest Matt Vespa
'A Mutiny': CNN Anchors Lash Out Against Own Network for Trump Town Hall Rebecca Downs
Overnight: Federal Judge Blocks Biden From Mass Releasing Illegal Immigrants Katie Pavlich
When Words Stop Meaning Anything Kurt Schlichter
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
The Most Revealing Moment on CNN Last Night Came After Trump’s Town Hall Brad Slager