Tipsheet

RFK Jr. Holds Nothing Back in Discussing Who Was Behind JFK's Assassination

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  May 10, 2023 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Cliff Owen

Robert Kennedy Jr., who’s running for president as a Democrat, revealed his father’s “first instinct” about who was responsible for his uncle’s assassination. 

After hearing the news, former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy called a CIA desk officer, RFK Jr. revealed. 

“My father said to him, ‘Did your people do this?’” he recalled on Fox News Monday night. 

“His next call was to [Enrique Ruiz-Williams], who was one of the Cuban Bay of Pigs leaders who had remained very, very close to our family and to my father,” Kennedy Jr. continued. “My father asked him the same question.”

His father then brought John McCone, head of the CIA at the time, over to his house.  

“When I came home [from] Sidwell Friends School, my father was walking in the yard with John McCone, and my father was posing the same question to him, ‘Was it our people who did this to my brother?’” he said. “It was my father’s first instinct that the agency had killed his brother.”

RFK Jr. added: "There's millions of pages of documents; CIA documents, of transcripts, of recorded conversations from the Cuban embassy in Mexico City -- it's hard to summarize the evidence."

He said he's read over a hundred books on the subject and recommended “JFK and the Unspeakable: Why He Died and Why It Matters,” by Jim Douglass. 

His comments on Fox follow similar ones he made over the weekend to radio host John Catsimatidis and on the podcast “All In."

"There is overwhelming evidence that the CIA was involved in his murder," he said on Cats Roundtable. "I think it’s beyond a reasonable doubt at this point." 

The CIA has repeatedly denied any involvement in the assassination, but questions were raised again last year after newly declassified documents were released, a subject Tucker Carlson addressed at the time.  

Despite a 1992 law mandating the full release of documents relating to the assassination by 2017, the most sensitive are still concealed. 




