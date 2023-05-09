High Stakes: Biden to Host Leadership for Debt Ceiling Talks Today
Tipsheet

Massie Explains Why 'Republicans Are About to Make a Huge Mistake'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  May 09, 2023 9:30 AM

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky said he would oppose a GOP-led border security bill over the inclusion of E-Verify. 

The bill, HR 2, would restart construction on the border wall, reimplement President Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy, end catch-and-release, and mandate E-Verify, a system that allows businesses to determine worker eligibility for foreign and U.S. citizens. 

Massie explained that he opposes E-Verify’s inclusion in the bill because it gives the “federal government more power over you.” 

GOP Rep. Dan Newhouse of Washington also has concerns about the bill's E-Verify provisions, while Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw said he opposes the legislation over its failure to address cartels.

Even if the measure were to pass the House and Senate, President Biden has vowed to veto the bill. 

"While we welcome Congress’ engagement on meaningful steps to address immigration and the challenges at the border, this bill would make things worse, not better," the White House said. "Because this bill does very little to actually increase border security while doing a great deal to trample on the Nation’s core values and international obligations, it should be rejected."

The bill will be brought up for a vote on Thursday, the same day Title 42 is set to expire. 

