Another Actor Is Leaving California. Here's Why.

Actor Scott Baio, a longtime Los Angeles resident, announced he would be leaving the state, citing concerns about safety as one of the reasons.

"After 45 years, I’m making my way to finally 'exit stage right' from California," the former "Happy Days" star tweeted earlier this month.

“The most recent survey conducted by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority found approximately 69,000 people experiencing homelessness in L.A. County and 41,000 in the city in 2022," his tweet continued, quoting from a news report.

Responding to a Twitter user, Baio said homelessness "brings down property value. Also no consequences for crime that is rampant, making things higher in price and it’s just not a safe place anymore. #ImFree"

In a separate post, Baio and his wife also indicated they'd be leaving to pursue their daughter's golf dreams.

The Baios, whose Woodland Hills residence was put on the market last month, will join thousands of other Californians who have left The Golden State in recent years. According to the LA Times, more than 500,000 residents have packed their bags between 2020 and 2022. High-profile figures have also been among them, including Joe Rogan, Dave Rubin, Mark Wahlberg, and Matthew McConaughey.