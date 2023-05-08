They Want to Destroy Self-Defense
WaPo Publishes Damning Piece on Biden's Poll Numbers, Highlighting One Issue of Grave...
Viewers Noticed Something Strange About John Kerry at King Charles' Coronation
Oh, So That's the First Lady's Latest Concern About Joe Biden
The Other Texas Tragedy That Liberals Might Frame as a Racist Incident. There's...
The Media Just Destroyed Its Own Narrative About the Texas Mall Shooter
Farewell, Rochelle
Unicorn Dreams: Biden Clean Energy Push Expensive, Environmentally-Destructive
Will Biden Invoke the 14th Amendment in Debt Ceiling Standoff? Yellen Weighs in.
Famous Actor Says What Normal Americans Are Thinking About Hollywood's New Diversity Rules
Here's What Authorities Found Inside a Train Car in Southwest Texas
Biden's MSNBC Interview Was a Disaster
The Final Chinafication of the United States
How the Legal System was Abused With Lawfare to Convict the Proud Boys...
Tipsheet

Another Actor Is Leaving California. Here's Why.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  May 08, 2023 1:00 PM

Actor Scott Baio, a longtime Los Angeles resident, announced he would be leaving the state, citing concerns about safety as one of the reasons.

"After 45 years, I’m making my way to finally 'exit stage right' from California," the former "Happy Days" star tweeted earlier this month.

“The most recent survey conducted by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority found approximately 69,000 people experiencing homelessness in L.A. County and 41,000 in the city in 2022," his tweet continued, quoting from a news report. 

Responding to a Twitter user, Baio said homelessness "brings down property value. Also no consequences for crime that is rampant, making things higher in price and it’s just not a safe place anymore. #ImFree"

Recommended

Viewers Noticed Something Strange About John Kerry at King Charles' Coronation Spencer Brown

In a separate post, Baio and his wife also indicated they'd be leaving to pursue their daughter's golf dreams

The Baios, whose Woodland Hills residence was put on the market last month, will join thousands of other Californians who have left The Golden State in recent years. According to the LA Times, more than 500,000 residents have packed their bags between 2020 and 2022. High-profile figures have also been among them, including Joe Rogan, Dave Rubin, Mark Wahlberg, and Matthew McConaughey.

Tags: CALIFORNIA CRIME

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Viewers Noticed Something Strange About John Kerry at King Charles' Coronation Spencer Brown
Biden's MSNBC Interview Was a Disaster Guy Benson
We Must Defend Self-Defense Kurt Schlichter
WaPo Publishes Damning Piece on Biden's Poll Numbers, Highlighting One Issue of Grave Concern Matt Vespa
All This Failure is Deliberate Mark Lewis
The Media Just Destroyed Its Own Narrative About the Texas Mall Shooter Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Viewers Noticed Something Strange About John Kerry at King Charles' Coronation Spencer Brown