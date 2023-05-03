Biden Administration Finally Announces End to Most Vaccine Mandates

The Biden administration announced Monday that it is finally lifting most of its vaccine mandates.

Coinciding with the end of the COVID public health emergency, vaccine requirements for federal workers, federal contractors, and foreign travelers will be dropped at the close of the day on May 11.

“In 2021, the Biden-Harris Administration announced COVID-19 vaccination requirements to promote the health and safety of individuals and the efficiency of workplaces, protecting vital sectors of our economy and vulnerable populations,” the White House said in a statement. “Since January 2021, COVID-19 deaths have declined by 95%, and hospitalizations are down nearly 91%. Globally, COVID-19 deaths are at their lowest levels since the start of the pandemic. Following a whole-of-government effort that led to a record number of nearly 270 million Americans receiving at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, we are in a different phase of our response to COVID-19 than we were when many of these requirements were put into place.”

The Biden administration also announced the process of ending mandates for Head Start educators, CMS-certified facilities, and certain noncitizens at the land border has begun.

Despite a legal battle over the mandate, the White House touted that 98 percent of its workforce either received at least one dose of the vaccine or had a pending or approved exception or extension request filed.

“Our COVID-19 vaccine requirements bolstered vaccination across the nation, and our broader vaccination campaign has saved millions of lives,” the White House claimed. “We have successfully marshalled a response to make historic investments in broadly accessible vaccines, tests, and treatments to help us combat COVID-19. While vaccination remains one of the most important tools in advancing the health and safety of employees and promoting the efficiency of workplaces, we are now in a different phase of our response when these measures are no longer necessary.”