At Least One Person Thinks Kamala Harris Is 'Ready to Be President'

Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware argued on Sunday that Kamala Harris deserves more credit for the work she’s accomplished as vice president.

"One of the things in that video and Mary mentioned is the spotlight being on Kamala Harris, that she will be front and center on major issues. What took so long?" ABC News's Martha Raddatz asked Coons.

“The vice president, like many vice presidents, has struggled to get positive press coverage and to get the credit she deserves for the hard work that she’s been doing,” he replied.

As co-chair of Biden’s reelection campaign, the Democrat argued that should Harris need to step into the role of president, she’d be ready.

“I had a great opportunity to travel with her on a recent trip to Ghana and was so struck by how easy and engaging she was, by the speeches she gave, but also the significant meetings with national leaders. And I saw that this week again as we did a campaign kickoff event,” he noted.

“The vice president’s ready to run and ready to be president should that ever happen,” he continued. “I know our president has great confidence in her, and so do I.”

Harris has long struggling to receive positive approval ratings, as unfavorable opinions of the VP have surpassed favorable ones since June 2021. Recent polling shows 41 percent of registered voters have a favorable opinion of her while 53 percent had an unfavorable opinion, according to a Los Angeles Times average.