Joe Manchin Desperately Keeps Trying to Run Away From His Key Biden Vote
There's a Major Problem With Biden's 2024 'Save Democracy' Campaign
We Have to Stop Joe Biden
Biden's New 'Green' Power Plant Rule Is Probably Illegal
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Trolls Bud Light With 'Real Women' Koozies
Here's Why a Judge Just Ordered Hunter Biden to Appear in Court
Biden: It's Midnight in America
Watch What Happens After Antifa Members Tried Resisting Arrest in Texas
NYT Columnist Says Homeowners Should Get This For Protection Instead of Firearms
Key Biden Ally: The President Has the Energy for a Second Term
Job Creators Network Has a Message for Biden in Times Square
Investigation: Claims of Widespread Anti-LGBT Bullying in PA School District Exposed As Po...
Supreme Court to Decide If Officials Can Block Users on Social Media
On Hunter Biden's Laptop, the 'Conspiracy Theory' Was True, and the 'Deep State'...
Tipsheet

What AOC Is Wrong About in Her Celebration of Tucker Carlson's Split From Fox News

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  April 25, 2023 9:20 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York celebrated Tucker Carlson’s departure from Fox News on Monday, cheering on efforts to censor the massively influential commentator.

“Tucker Carlson is out at Fox News, couldn’t have happened to a better guy,” she says in a TikTok video, ultimately concluding that “deplatforming works and it is important.”

The progressive lawmaker, who is already fundraising off the host’s exit from Fox News, called on Congress to “explore” ways to regulate the network on Sunday.

"We have very real issues with what is permissible on air," she said during an interview with MSNBC’s Jen Psaki. "We saw that with Jan. 6 and we saw that in the lead up to Jan. 6 and how we navigate questions — not just a freedom of speech but also accountability for incitement of violence — this is the line that we have to really explore through law as well."
 
AOC continued, "I believe that when it comes to broadcast television, like Fox News, these are subject to federal law, federal regulation in terms of what’s allowed on air and what isn't. When you look at what Tucker Carlson and some of these other folks on Fox do, it is very, very clearly incitement of violence — very clearly incitement of violence. And that is the line that we have to be willing to contend with."

Recommended

Watch What Happens After Antifa Members Tried Resisting Arrest in Texas Julio Rosas

Reacting to the lawmaker's remarks, Twitter users pointed out why she was wrong. 


Tags: CENSORSHIP TUCKER CARLSON ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch What Happens After Antifa Members Tried Resisting Arrest in Texas Julio Rosas
The Real Problem Fox News Now Has Matt Vespa
We Have to Stop Joe Biden Katie Pavlich
NYT Columnist Says Homeowners Should Get This For Protection Instead of Firearms Julio Rosas
Here's What Biden Had to Say About 'MAGA Extremists' in His Reelection Announcement Leah Barkoukis
Biden's New 'Green' Power Plant Rule Is Probably Illegal Spencer Brown
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Watch What Happens After Antifa Members Tried Resisting Arrest in Texas Julio Rosas