What AOC Is Wrong About in Her Celebration of Tucker Carlson's Split From Fox News

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York celebrated Tucker Carlson’s departure from Fox News on Monday, cheering on efforts to censor the massively influential commentator.

“Tucker Carlson is out at Fox News, couldn’t have happened to a better guy,” she says in a TikTok video, ultimately concluding that “deplatforming works and it is important.”

"Deplatforming works and is important"



AOC celebrates Fox News terminating Tucker Carlson

The progressive lawmaker, who is already fundraising off the host’s exit from Fox News, called on Congress to “explore” ways to regulate the network on Sunday.

"We have very real issues with what is permissible on air," she said during an interview with MSNBC’s Jen Psaki. "We saw that with Jan. 6 and we saw that in the lead up to Jan. 6 and how we navigate questions — not just a freedom of speech but also accountability for incitement of violence — this is the line that we have to really explore through law as well."



AOC continued, "I believe that when it comes to broadcast television, like Fox News, these are subject to federal law, federal regulation in terms of what’s allowed on air and what isn't. When you look at what Tucker Carlson and some of these other folks on Fox do, it is very, very clearly incitement of violence — very clearly incitement of violence. And that is the line that we have to be willing to contend with."

.@AOC: "When you look at what Tucker Carlson and some of these other folks on Fox do, it is very, very clearly incitement of violence."

Reacting to the lawmaker's remarks, Twitter users pointed out why she was wrong.

