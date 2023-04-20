Biden Responds to McCarthy's Debt Ceiling Proposal in Typical Fashion
Remember That After the Primary We Need to Work Together
CNN Host Devastated Over Fox News Settling With Dominion Systems
Chicago Mayor-Elect Doubles Down Defending Youths Rioting in Downtown
The Stupidity of Artificial Intelligence
Promoting Lawlessness in Chicago
U.N.-Sanctioned Report Is a Blueprint for Filth, Degradation, and Lawlessness
Major ESPN Personality Breaks Rank on Issue of Trans Athletes in Women's Sports
Watch: Company Comes Out With 'Brilliant' Ad Taking on 'Woke Corporate America'
One Stat Rarely Tells the Story
Sen. Tommy Tuberville Leads Bipartisan Resolution to Block VA Abortions
Cause and Effect: New Democrat-Passed Policies Will Cause Fresh Tax Headaches For Working...
Alvin Bragg Loses Big Against Jim Jordan and Congressional Oversight, But It's Not...
The Civilized World Must Unite Against the Toxic Iranian Regime
Tipsheet

FDA Announces Major Changes to Covid Vaccine Schedule

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  April 20, 2023 8:30 AM

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced major changes to the COVID vaccine schedule on Tuesday, including that the bivalent vaccines should be used for all doses now instead of the monovalent Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines, whose authorizations have been revoked.

FDA claims this has been done to "simplify the vaccination schedule for most individuals." 

Most unvaccinated individuals are also being advised to get a single dose of the bivalent vaccine, not multiple doses of the mRNA shots that targeted the original COVID strain. 

“At this stage of the pandemic, data support simplifying the use of the authorized mRNA bivalent COVID-19 vaccines and the agency believes that this approach will help encourage future vaccination,” said Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. “Evidence is now available that most of the U.S. population 5 years of age and older has antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, either from vaccination or infection that can serve as a foundation for the protection provided by the bivalent vaccines. COVID-19 continues to be a very real risk for many people, and we encourage individuals to consider staying current with vaccination, including with a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine. The available data continue to demonstrate that vaccines prevent the most serious outcomes of COVID-19, which are severe illness, hospitalization, and death.”

Recommended

Watch: Company Comes Out With 'Brilliant' Ad Taking on 'Woke Corporate America' Leah Barkoukis
Tags: FDA COVID VACCINE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch: Company Comes Out With 'Brilliant' Ad Taking on 'Woke Corporate America' Leah Barkoukis
Cause and Effect: New Democrat-Passed Policies Will Cause Fresh Tax Headaches For Working Americans Guy Benson
The Useful Veneer of the Aging Democrat Victor Davis Hanson
Biden Responds to McCarthy's Debt Ceiling Proposal in Typical Fashion Katie Pavlich
Who Really Cares About Dead Kids? Ann Coulter
Remember That After the Primary We Need to Work Together Kurt Schlichter
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Watch: Company Comes Out With 'Brilliant' Ad Taking on 'Woke Corporate America' Leah Barkoukis