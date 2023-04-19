Biden, Harris Release Their 2022 Tax Returns. Here’s What They Show.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden released their 2022 federal income tax return on Tuesday showing they paid $169,820 in combined federal and state income taxes on a reported federal adjusted gross income of $579,514.

Biden earned a salary of $400,000 while the first lady brought in $82,335 for her work as a professor at Northern Virginia Community College. The two paid an effective federal income tax rate of 23.8 percent, according to documents released by the White House.

The Bidens donated more than $20,000 to 20 charities, with the largest amount, $5,000, given to the Beau Biden Foundation, a charity devoted to ensuring children are free from the threat of abuse.

“With this release, President Biden has shared a total of 25 years of tax returns with the American public. Once again demonstrating his commitment to being transparent with the American people about the finances of the Commander-in-Chief, President Biden has released the most tax returns of any president while in office,” the White House said in a statement.

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff also released their tax returns, showing the couple had a combined income of $456,918 in 2022—a sharp decline from the more than $1.6 million reported in 2021, when Emhoff was earning over half a million as an attorney, work he left when Harris became VP. They paid an effective federal income tax rate of 20.5 percent and paid $93,570 in federal income tax. Additionally, they paid $17,612 in California income tax, and Emhoff paid $9,697 in District of Columbia income tax. They also donated slightly more than the Bidens, contributing $23,000 to charity in 2022.