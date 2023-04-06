ABC News Accused of 'Election Interference' After What It Did During Trump Speech

During former President Trump’s speech at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday following his arraignment in a Manhattan courthouse, ABC News blurred out the message written on his podium.

“TEXT TRUMP to 88022” was displayed as a way to fundraise for his presidential campaign, but the news organization did not want their viewers to see this in what critics say is a case of “election interference.”

ABC News blurs out “TEXT TRUMP to 88022” in its coverage of Trump’s post-arraignment speech as reports suggest the Trump campaign has raised over $10 million since his indictment. pic.twitter.com/nCrE3XzSS5 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 5, 2023

Looks like election interference to me. — David Giglio (@DavidGiglioCA) April 5, 2023

Is this Election interference from your mothership, @abc15? — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) April 5, 2023

ABC News did not blur out the Biden campaign's 30330 number displayed on the podium when he spoke during 2020, however.

This is election interference by ABC pic.twitter.com/mjO61jFrV5 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 5, 2023

In his speech Tuesday night, Trump said the political prosecution against him is "massive election interference at a scale never seen before in our country."

"Beginning with the radical left to George Soros backed prosecutor Alvin Bragg of New York, who campaigned on the fact that he would get President Trump, 'I’m going to get him, I’m going to get him,'" Trump continued. "This is a guy campaigning. He wants to get President Trump at any cost and this, before he knew anything about me, didn’t know a thing about me. He was campaigning. As it turns out, virtually everybody that has looked at this case, including RINOs and even hardcore Democrats, say there is no crime and that it should never have been brought, never have been brought, everybody. Even people that aren’t big fans have said it."

Lamenting how the nation is now in "decline," Trump said "we can't let that happen."