Tipsheet

ABC News Accused of 'Election Interference' After What It Did During Trump Speech

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  April 06, 2023 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

During former President Trump’s speech at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday following his arraignment in a Manhattan courthouse, ABC News blurred out the message written on his podium.

“TEXT TRUMP to 88022” was displayed as a way to fundraise for his presidential campaign, but the news organization did not want their viewers to see this in what critics say is a case of “election interference.”

ABC News did not blur out the Biden campaign's 30330 number displayed on the podium when he spoke during 2020, however.

In his speech Tuesday night, Trump said the political prosecution against him is "massive election interference at a scale never seen before in our country."

Lamenting how the nation is now in "decline," Trump said "we can't let that happen." 

