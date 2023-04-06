'Violent Crime in SF Is Horrific': Musk Responds to Murder of Tech Executive in the City

Cash App founder Bob Lee was fatally stabbed in San Francisco early Tuesday morning in the Rincon Hill neighborhood, months after moving his family to Florida because of the “deteriorating” conditions in the city.

Lee, a father of two, was attacked while walking in Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s district around 2:30 A.M., San Francisco police said. First responders administered aid but he died after being taken to the hospital.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins extended condolences to the tech executive's family and said such “horrific acts of violence” in the city will not be tolerated.

I want to extend my sincerest condolences to Mr. Lee’s family members & loved ones for his loss. We do not tolerate these horrific acts of violence in San Francisco.



At this time no arrests have been made. Anyone w/ information is asked to call @SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444. https://t.co/J7V8N4gake — Brooke Jenkins 謝安宜 (@BrookeJenkinsSF) April 5, 2023

No arrests have been made in connection to the deadly assault.

Entrepreneur Elon Musk responded to a friend of Lee’s, who said he was walking in the “good” part of the city “and appeared to have been targeted in a random mugging/attack.”

“Very sorry to hear that,” Musk replied. “Many people I know have been severely assaulted. Violent crime in SF is horrific and even if attackers are caught, they are often released immediately. Is the city taking stronger action to incarcerate repeat violent offenders @BrookeJenkinsSF?”

Security footage from the area shows Lee trying to flag drivers for help to no avail.

According to surveillance footage obtained by the San Francisco Standard, Lee appeared to be holding his side with one hand and using his phone with the other while walking up Main Street away from the Bay Bridge around 2:30 a.m. He crossed an intersection at Harrison Street and headed towards a parked white Camry with its lights flashing, footage appears to show. Lee then reportedly lifted up his shirt — appearing to show the driver his wound and ask for help. The car drives away and Lee falls to the ground, the video appears to show. He got himself back to his feet and walked back down Main Street in the direction he came from before falling again in front of an apartment building at 403 Main Street, according to the footage. (New York Post)

Jenkins followed up on her initial statement, noting that those who commit violent crimes are not "receiving overly lenient plea deals."

2/ As a fmr homicide prosecutor, I have a deep understanding of how these investigations & prosecutions work. I direct our staff to ensure that cases are vigorously prosecuted. No one who commits a violent crime, or who's a repeat offender are receiving overly lenient plea deals. — Brooke Jenkins 謝安宜 (@BrookeJenkinsSF) April 5, 2023

3/ Every day, lawyers @SFDAOffice fight for justice in the courtroom for murder victims & other victims of crime. We present arguments in court to detain individuals that present clear public safety risks - most especially repeat & violent offenders, & will continue to do so. — Brooke Jenkins 謝安宜 (@BrookeJenkinsSF) April 5, 2023



