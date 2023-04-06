The Only Way to Restore the Norms Is to Finish Them Off
If 'No One Is Above the Law,' How Come Democrats Are Never Held...
Time to Move on and Let Democrat Voters Do Themselves In
Our French Revolution
No, the Trump Indictment Does Not Signal the End of America
Nike Makes a Biological Male the New Face of Its Women's Sportswear
Inflation Your ... Flation
More Entitlement Red Flags as Politicians Tout Inaction
No, John Bolton, We Will Not Vote for You
13 Problems the U.S. Would Reduce If Biden Embraced the Economics of Milton...
Anatomy of a Banana Republic
Contradictory Reflections on Trump's Indictment
With 340B Ruling, Corrupt Hospitals Get What They Deserve
The Crew of the Titanic Was Also Distracted and Used Poor Judgment
Tipsheet

'Violent Crime in SF Is Horrific': Musk Responds to Murder of Tech Executive in the City

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  April 06, 2023 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Eric Risberg

Cash App founder Bob Lee was fatally stabbed in San Francisco early Tuesday morning in the Rincon Hill neighborhood, months after moving his family to Florida because of the “deteriorating” conditions in the city. 

Lee, a father of two, was attacked while walking in Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s district around 2:30 A.M., San Francisco police said. First responders administered aid but he died after being taken to the hospital. 

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins extended condolences to the tech executive's family and said such “horrific acts of violence” in the city will not be tolerated. 

No arrests have been made in connection to the deadly assault. 

Entrepreneur Elon Musk responded to a friend of Lee’s, who said he was walking in the “good” part of the city “and appeared to have been targeted in a random mugging/attack.” 

“Very sorry to hear that,” Musk replied. “Many people I know have been severely assaulted. Violent crime in SF is horrific and even if attackers are caught, they are often released immediately. Is the city taking stronger action to incarcerate repeat violent offenders @BrookeJenkinsSF?”

Recommended

The Only Way to Restore the Norms Is to Finish Them Off Kurt Schlichter

Security footage from the area shows Lee trying to flag drivers for help to no avail. 

According to surveillance footage obtained by the San Francisco Standard, Lee appeared to be holding his side with one hand and using his phone with the other while walking up Main Street away from the Bay Bridge around 2:30 a.m.

He crossed an intersection at Harrison Street and headed towards a parked white Camry with its lights flashing, footage appears to show.

Lee then reportedly lifted up his shirt — appearing to show the driver his wound and ask for help. 

The car drives away and Lee falls to the ground, the video appears to show.

He got himself back to his feet and walked back down Main Street in the direction he came from before falling again in front of an apartment building at 403 Main Street, according to the footage. (New York Post)

Jenkins followed up on her initial statement, noting that those who commit violent crimes are not "receiving overly lenient plea deals."


Tags: VIOLENCE SAN FRANCISCO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Only Way to Restore the Norms Is to Finish Them Off Kurt Schlichter
Our French Revolution Victor Davis Hanson
You're Being Played, Republicans! Ann Coulter
Obama Received $30 Million From CCP Linked Fugitive As Trump Faces Criminal Prosecution Sarah Arnold
Time to Move on and Let Democrat Voters Do Themselves In Derek Hunter
CNN Admits Bragg’s Political Witch Hunt Against Trump Is Already Backfiring Sarah Arnold
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
The Only Way to Restore the Norms Is to Finish Them Off Kurt Schlichter