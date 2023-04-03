What Are They Hiding?
What Did You Do in the Color Revolution, Male-Identifying Parental Unit?
CDC Investigators ‘Fell Ill’ in East Palestine As Biden Admin Said Everything Was...
What Elon Musk Did to the NYT Will Leave Liberals Seething
Former Biden Spokesperson Has Some Advice for Dems Regarding Trump's Indictment
Hotel Worker Sues NYC After 'Illegal Migrant' Housed By City Attacked Her
Maybe Democrats Are In Need Of Britney’s Conservator
New DOI Rule Would Stray Away from Multiple-Use Management
WHO, CDC Now Differ in Vaccine Guidance for Kids
Conservatives Stunned by Bud Light's Latest Partnership
Americans Are Mad as Hell and Aren’t Going to Take It Anymore!
Border Agents Find Nearly 60 Illegal Immigrants Inside Penske Truck in Alleged Human...
Justice: Amid Outrage, Bragg Reverses Charging Decision in Apparent Self-Defense Shooting
Georgia Bill Banning Gender Affirming Treatment for Minors Doesn't Go Far Enough
Tipsheet

Will Asa Hutchinson Get the Message After Reactions to His Latest Announcement?

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  April 03, 2023 7:30 AM

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Sunday he is entering the race for the GOP presidential nomination, joining former President Trump, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.  

"I have made a decision, and my decision is I'm going to run for president of the United States," Hutchinson said on ABC News’ “This Week.” 

"While the formal announcement will be later in April, in Bentonville, I want to make it clear to you… I am going to be running," he continued. "And the reason is, I've traveled the country for six months, I hear people talk about the leadership of our country. I'm convinced that people want leaders that appeal to the best of America, and not simply appeal to our worst instincts." 

While most Republicans have defended the 45th president against the New York indictment, Hutchinson has called on Trump to “step aside.” 

“When a public official is indicted, I think with regard to the office, the office is more important than the person and they should step aside,” Hutchinson said Friday on Fox Business. “That standard should apply here. It is a distraction. It is not a good day for America, but the system has to play out here and we have to have confidence that it can.”

Recommended

Justice: Amid Outrage, Bragg Reverses Charging Decision in Apparent Self-Defense Shooting Guy Benson

Conservatives reacted to the news on Twitter. 


Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Justice: Amid Outrage, Bragg Reverses Charging Decision in Apparent Self-Defense Shooting Guy Benson
What Did You Do in the Color Revolution, Male-Identifying Parental Unit? Kurt Schlichter
Has It Already Backfired? Kevin McCullough
What Elon Musk Did to the NYT Will Leave Liberals Seething Matt Vespa
Conservatives Stunned by Bud Light's Latest Partnership Leah Barkoukis
Former Biden Spokesperson Has Some Advice for Dems Regarding Trump's Indictment Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Justice: Amid Outrage, Bragg Reverses Charging Decision in Apparent Self-Defense Shooting Guy Benson