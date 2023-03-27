Americans Have Stopped Trusting the Pentagon With Their Lives
Adam Schiff: Scumbag
The Sorry State Of Service In America
NATO Responds to Putin's Latest Nuclear Announcement
'This Is Infuriating': Twitter Users React to New Photos of Taliban Equipment
The Left is the Left is the Left
Like Bees to Honey
Where is the 2023 Version of the 56 Signers of The Declaration of...
Government Should Stand Aside on JetBlue-Spirit Airlines Merger
Police Our Borders, Not the Globe
Meet the Young Attorney Who May Have Saved Kari Lake’s Election Challenge
Unity: The Path Forward for Americans
A Protest Worthy of a Nation in Distress
Pardon Kevin Madrid
Tipsheet

ESPN Honors a Biological Male for Women's History Month

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  March 27, 2023 9:00 AM
AP Photo/John Bazemore

Riley Gaines, a 12-time All-American female swimmer, blasted ESPN for highlighting the accomplishments of a biological male during the network’s coverage of Women’s History Month.

“In 2022, swimmer Lia Thomas became the first transgender athlete to win an NCAA Division I Championship by winning the 500 Freestyle,” the ESPN segment says. “The Texas native competed for three seasons on the men’s swim team at the University of Pennsylvania.”

The “Celebrating Women’s History Month” special included Thomas acknowledging the backlash over her transition but insisting it was not to be successful in the pool. 

“People will say, ‘Oh, she just transitioned so she would have an advantage so she could win,’” Thomas says. “I transitioned to be happy.”

But Gaines, along with many others, denounced the network for including Thomas in the segment and called for a boycott of ESPN.

“Lia Thomas is not a brave, courageous woman who EARNED a national title. He is an arrogant, cheat who STOLE a national title from a hardworking, deserving woman. The @ncaa is responsible. If I was a woman working at ESPN, I would walk out. You're spineless @espn #boycottESPN

Recommended

So, That's Why John Fetterman's Hospital Stay Got Extended Another Two Weeks Matt Vespa


Tags: ESPN TRANSGENDER ATHLETES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

So, That's Why John Fetterman's Hospital Stay Got Extended Another Two Weeks Matt Vespa
Americans Have Stopped Trusting the Pentagon With Their Lives Kurt Schlichter
Meet the Young Attorney Who May Have Saved Kari Lake’s Election Challenge Rachel Alexander
'This Is Infuriating': Twitter Users React to New Photos of Taliban Equipment Leah Barkoukis
The Sorry State Of Service In America Scott Morefield
NATO Responds to Putin's Latest Nuclear Announcement Leah Barkoukis
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
So, That's Why John Fetterman's Hospital Stay Got Extended Another Two Weeks Matt Vespa