AOC Lied About Libs of TikTok, Then She Got a Visitor
If They Can Do This to Trump, What Will They Do to You?
Democrats Again Beclown Themselves Over Trump
There'll Be a Time for Unity
The Latest Target of the Woke Left Will Make You Laugh at Their...
Top Insane Moments of House Dems Speaking Out Against Parental Rights in Education...
Here's Why Ray Epps Is Now Targeting Tucker Carlson
Sheila Jackson Lee Mocked After Describing What Pistol Braces Do to Firearms
Trump Warns of 'Potential Death & Destruction' If He's Charged
Biden's Approval Rating Near Its All-Time Low
New Poll Shows Gen Z, Millennial Voters’ Thoughts on Banning TikTok
House Republicans Pass Parents' Bill of Rights
Liberal State Passes ‘Transgender Refuge’ Bill
Fact Check: Trump's Latest Anti-DeSantis Rant
Tipsheet

Pulitzer Prize-Winning Journalist Has an Explanation for That NYT Report on Nord Stream Sabotage

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  March 24, 2023 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

About a month after Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh dropped a bombshell report alleging the Biden administration was behind the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines, The New York Times came out with its own scoop suggesting a pro-Ukrainian group carried out the attack, according to U.S. officials.

The timing of the release was not lost on foreign policy wonks, coming just days after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Washington. 

Now, Hersh claims U.S. and German intelligence agencies ‘fed’ the Times and Germany’s Die Zeit that “false cover story to counter the report.” 

In early March, President Biden hosted German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Washington. The trip included only two public events—a brief pro forma exchange of compliments between Biden and Scholz before the White House press corps, with no questions allowed; and a CNN interview with Scholz by Fareed Zakaria, who did not touch on the pipeline allegations. The chancellor had flown to Washington with no members of the German press on board, no formal dinner scheduled, and the two world leaders were not slated to conduct a press conference, as routinely happens at such high-profile meetings. Instead, it was later reported that Biden and Scholz had an 80-minute meeting, with no aides present for much of the time. There have been no statements or written understandings made public since then by either government, but I was told by someone with access to diplomatic intelligence that there was a discussion of the pipeline exposé and, as a result, certain elements in the Central Intelligence Agency were asked to prepare a cover story in collaboration with German intelligence that would provide the American and German press with an alternative version for the destruction of Nord Stream 2. In the words of the intelligence community, the agency was “to pulse the system” in an effort to discount the claim that Biden had ordered the pipelines’ destruction. (Seymour Hersh)

Recommended

Here's Why Ray Epps Is Now Targeting Tucker Carlson Julio Rosas

Despite the Biden administration denouncing Hersh's initial reporting as "completely and utterly false," the journalist continues to stand by his work. 


Tags: THE NEW YORK TIMES INTELLIGENCE JOE BIDEN MEDIA BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's Why Ray Epps Is Now Targeting Tucker Carlson Julio Rosas
AOC Lied About Libs of TikTok, Then She Got a Visitor Katie Pavlich
Sheila Jackson Lee Mocked After Describing What Pistol Braces Do to Firearms Julio Rosas
Fact Check: Trump's Latest Anti-DeSantis Rant Guy Benson
Kamala Harris Forgets How to Speak Once Again Sarah Arnold
The Latest Target of the Woke Left Will Make You Laugh at Their Stupidity Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Here's Why Ray Epps Is Now Targeting Tucker Carlson Julio Rosas