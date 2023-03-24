Was Iran Responsible for the Drone Attack That Killed a US Contractor?
Tipsheet

Biden's Approval Rating Near Its All-Time Low

Leah Barkoukis
March 24, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Biden’s approval rating is near the all-time low of his presidency following a series of banking failures and general concern about the state of the economy. 

The latest Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey shows only 38 percent of respondents approve of his job performance, while 61 percent disapprove. That figure is down from 45 percent last month and 41 percent in January.

Biden’s handling of the economy got even worse marks, with 31 percent of Americans approving. And despite 76 percent of Democrats saying they’re supportive of Biden’s overall job performance, 63 percent said they are less satisfied with how he’s managed the economy. Still, that’s significantly better than Republican approval of Biden, which was in the single digits on overall performance (4 percent) and on the economy (3 percent).

 Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was not surprised by the latest number. 

Others said it would be even worse if the media did its job.  

The president’s lowest approval of his presidency—36 percent—occurred in July of last year.

