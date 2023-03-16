DeSantis Is Right About Ukraine
Tipsheet

'I'm Back': James O'Keefe Announces New Venture

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  March 16, 2023 7:30 AM
O'Keefe Media Group

Weeks after being ousted from Project Veritas, James O’Keefe has announced a new venture building a “citizen army of journalists.”

O’Keefe Media Group, or OMG, will equip people to take part in the undercover journalism he’s known for, describing it as “Uber for journalism.”

OMG is “empowering and equipping a movement of thousands of people like you to report things that are wrong, with the support of an in-house team of elite journalists to bring factual, unbiased stories to light,” its website states.    

"I knew they were going to come after me in every possible way," O'Keefe said. "... I knew they would try to ruin the reputations of the people who did this. It's not surprising to me, but in response, they've awakened a sleeping giant, and millions of people with all the goodwill out there that want to do something, this is the answer."

He says the effort can never be shut down again because it's going to be much bigger than him. 

"It's not going to be a tiny group. It's going to be thousands that we train and equip on this website. We have stories that we're about to break, but the story today is the existence of this website," he adds. "In the coming months you will see this army expanding across the country, every statehouse, every city council, every school board and everywhere people are conspiring to keep themselves in power, practice favoritism, or line their pockets with tax dollars.”

O'Keefe said he will also be hosting journalism classes and seminars across the country. 

