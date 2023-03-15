Biden Shares Letter From Child on Equal Pay Day...Critics Say It's 'Fake'

President Biden drew criticism on social media Tuesday after posting a letter he allegedly received from a child about the gender wage gap myth.

The handwritten note from “Charlotte” asks Biden to “do something” about men “getting more money then girls.”

“I think you should fix this,” the note says.

In response, the president said he “couldn’t agree more.”

“Women lose thousands of dollars each year, and hundreds of thousands over a lifetime, because of gender and racial wage gaps,” he claimed in response. “I’m committed to building an economy where my daughters have the same rights and opportunities as my sons.”

Responses from conservatives flooded Biden's replies questioning the authenticity of the letter, which was posted on "Equal Pay Day," a public awareness event created by the National Committee on Pay Equity in the 1990s that “symbolizes how far into the year women must work to earn what men earned in the previous year.”

Lmfao this is so fake that it's embarrassing Biden's handlers even thought anyone would think it was real. https://t.co/FeckA236jr — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 14, 2023

Yes, a 4 year old girl named Charlotte is writing the president letters about her concern with the “gender pay gap.”



“Alex, I’ll take stuff that never happened for $800.” — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 14, 2023

😂😂😂 Yeah. This letter doesn’t REEK of a PARENT. I’m sure this post wasn’t staged at all. — Jack Vale (@jackvale) March 14, 2023

Tell me you wrote a fake letter without telling me you wrote a fake letter. — Jesus = Answer (@hollis4congress) March 14, 2023

Sooo, they have staff writing fake notes from children to Biden now... lol. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 14, 2023

In addition to the replies from Twitter users, a Community Note was added to the president's tweet pointing out the "myth" has been thoroughly "debunked":

"The gender pay gap is simply the difference between the average earnings of all men and women working full-time. It does not account for differences in occupations, positions, education, job tenure or hours worked per week. This myth is incorrect and has been debunked."



