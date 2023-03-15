Everyone Be Sad Because Conservatives Are Mean to Jerks
Better Flying
Antifa Descends on UC Davis Over Charlie Kirk Speech
'Treasury Department Caves': Oversight Committee Chairman Has an Update About Its Biden Fa...
How DeSantis Is Going After a Miami Hotel for Hosting a Drag Show...
Beware the Advocates of an 'Antiracist Newsroom'
Silicon Valley Bank -- More Government, Less Reality
Biden's Banking Busts
The Southern Border Is a Hybrid War Zone
Louisville Police Abuses Show Civil Liberties Are Meaningless Without Accountability
Biden Bends the Law for Those Here Illegally
Ban Transgender Operations on Children
The War on Affordable Energy Continues
Biden’s Banking Bailout Precedent Could Unleash a Wave of Bank Failures
Tipsheet

Biden Shares Letter From Child on Equal Pay Day...Critics Say It's 'Fake'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  March 15, 2023 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

President Biden drew criticism on social media Tuesday after posting a letter he allegedly received from a child about the gender wage gap myth.

The handwritten note from “Charlotte” asks Biden to “do something” about men “getting more money then girls.”

“I think you should fix this,” the note says.

In response, the president said he “couldn’t agree more.”

“Women lose thousands of dollars each year, and hundreds of thousands over a lifetime, because of gender and racial wage gaps,” he claimed in response. “I’m committed to building an economy where my daughters have the same rights and opportunities as my sons.”

Responses from conservatives flooded Biden's replies questioning the authenticity of the letter, which was posted on "Equal Pay Day," a public awareness event created by the National Committee on Pay Equity in the 1990s that “symbolizes how far into the year women must work to earn what men earned in the previous year.”

Recommended

'Treasury Department Caves': Oversight Committee Chairman Has an Update About Its Biden Family Probe Leah Barkoukis

In addition to the replies from Twitter users, a Community Note was added to the president's tweet pointing out the "myth" has been thoroughly "debunked":

"The gender pay gap is simply the difference between the average earnings of all men and women working full-time. It does not account for differences in occupations, positions, education, job tenure or hours worked per week. This myth is incorrect and has been debunked." 


Tags: WOMEN JOE BIDEN GENDER CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Treasury Department Caves': Oversight Committee Chairman Has an Update About Its Biden Family Probe Leah Barkoukis
How a Former Rolling Stone Editor Embarrassed Dems During Twitter Files Hearing Matt Vespa
Better Flying John Stossel
The Tweet That Captures the Backlash That Could Come From Bailing Out Silicon Valley Bank Matt Vespa
Everyone Be Sad Because Conservatives Are Mean to Jerks Kurt Schlichter
How DeSantis Is Going After a Miami Hotel for Hosting a Drag Show With Children Present Leah Barkoukis
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
'Treasury Department Caves': Oversight Committee Chairman Has an Update About Its Biden Family Probe Leah Barkoukis