Here Are the 37 Democrat-Held House Seats Republicans Are Targeting in 2024

The National Republican Congressional Committee released a list on Monday of dozens of House seats currently held by vulnerable Democrats they’re looking to flip in the 2024 election.

“Republicans are in the majority and on offense,” NRCC Chairman Richard Hudson (R-N.C.) said in a statement. “We will grow our House majority by building strong campaigns around talented recruits in these districts who can communicate the dangers of Democrats’ extreme agenda. These House Democrats should be shaking in their boots.”

(AK-AL) Mary Peltola

(CA-09) Josh Harder

(CA-47) Open (Porter)

(CA-49) Mike Levin

(CO-08) Yadira Caraveo

(CT-05) Jahana Hayes

(FL-09) Darren Soto

(IL-17) Eric Sorensen

(IN-01) Frank Mrvan

(KS-03) Sharice Davids

(ME-02) Jared Golden

(MI-03) Hillary Scholten

(MI-07) Open (Slotkin)

(MI-08) Dan Kildee

(MN-02) Angie Craig

(NC-01) Don Davis

(NC-13) Wiley Nickel

(NC-14) Jeff Jackson

(NH-01) Chris Pappas

(NM-02) Gabriel Vasquez

(NV-01) Dina Titus

(NV-03) Susie Lee

(NV-04) Steven Horsford

(NY-18) Pat Ryan

(OH-01) Greg Landsman

(OH-09) Marcy Kaptur

(OH-13) Emilia Sykes

(OR-04) Val Hoyle

(OR-06) Andrea Salinas

(PA-07) Susan Wild

(PA-08) Matt Cartwright

(PA-17) Chris Deluzio

(RI-02) Seth Magaziner

(TX-34) Vicente Gonzalez

(VA-07) Abigail Spanberger

(WA-03) Marie Gluesenkamp Perez

(WA-08) Kim Schrier

The list comes after the NRCC’s Democrat counterpart announced 29 members on its Frontline program, which provides Democrats in competitive races the resources they need to hold on to their seats. Almost all of the lawmakers on the DCCC's list are on the GOP's.

"House Republicans have shown voters their caucus is more concerned with political investigations, empowering extremists, and seeking power for themselves, than working to improve the lives of everyday families – and that will stand in clear contrast to the formidable Democratic Frontliners,” DCCC Chair Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.) said in a statement last week. “Democrats will have great offensive opportunities in 2024, and holding onto these seats is key to our path to reclaiming the majority.”