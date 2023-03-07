Talk of Biden Administration Reinstating Detention of Migrant Families 'Infuriates' Advocates

The Biden administration is reportedly considering detaining migrant families who illegally enter the United States, rather than temporarily releasing them, which would mark a major reversal for President Biden, who vowed to take a different approach to border policies than his predecessor.

According to a New York Times report, the measure is being considered as the administration—already struggling to keep up with the influx of illegal immigrants crossing the border—prepares to handle what's expected to be a worsening crisis come the expiration of Title 42 in May, which allows for the immediate rejection of asylum claims due to the public health emergency.

While no decision has been made yet, advocates are already livid over the reports.

Mr. Biden’s tough new measures, including a crackdown announced last month that could disqualify a vast majority of migrants from being able to seek asylum at the southern border, have infuriated advocates who say the president is breaking campaign promises and embracing a Trump-era approach to immigration. “Ending the inhumane practice of family detention has been one of the only positive immigration policy decisions of the Biden administration,” said Leecia Welch, a lead lawyer in the case that led to the 1997 Flores settlement, which limits the time children can spend in detention and establishes minimum standards for holding facilities. “It is heartbreaking to hear there could be a return to the Trump-era use of this practice,” she said. (The New York Times)

Luis Miranda, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security, would not comment, other than to say “the administration will continue to prioritize safe, orderly and humane processing of migrants.”