White House Downplays Chinese Spying With New Tool
The Sharks Are Circling As Biden Delays Re-Election Bid
Two Americans Kidnapped After Crossing Into Mexico Have Been Found Dead
Fed Chairman Warns Interest Rates Must Go Higher
The Mainstream Media Suddenly Cares About Riots Being Sanitized in the News
Forget Statehood... DC Should Return to Federal Control
SPLC Breaks Silence After Staffer Charged With Domestic Terrorism at Riot
Arizona School Board Bans Christian Student-Teachers
Sanders 'Shocks the Socialist World' With What He Said on Bill Maher's Show
Read His Lips: More New Taxes
USA Powerlifting Must Allow Transgender Athletes to Compete With Women, Court Rules
New Documents: It Looks Like Fauci Has Even More Explaining to Do
How Did We Lose the Truth?
Biden’s Radical Labor Pick Is a Threat to Independent Contractors and Freelancers
Tipsheet

Talk of Biden Administration Reinstating Detention of Migrant Families 'Infuriates' Advocates

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  March 07, 2023 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Morgan Lee

The Biden administration is reportedly considering detaining migrant families who illegally enter the United States, rather than temporarily releasing them, which would mark a major reversal for President Biden, who vowed to take a different approach to border policies than his predecessor. 

According to a New York Times report, the measure is being considered as the administration—already struggling to keep up with the influx of illegal immigrants crossing the border—prepares to handle what's expected to be a worsening crisis come the expiration of Title 42 in May, which allows for the immediate rejection of asylum claims due to the public health emergency.

While no decision has been made yet, advocates are already livid over the reports. 

Mr. Biden’s tough new measures, including a crackdown announced last month that could disqualify a vast majority of migrants from being able to seek asylum at the southern border, have infuriated advocates who say the president is breaking campaign promises and embracing a Trump-era approach to immigration.

“Ending the inhumane practice of family detention has been one of the only positive immigration policy decisions of the Biden administration,” said Leecia Welch, a lead lawyer in the case that led to the 1997 Flores settlement, which limits the time children can spend in detention and establishes minimum standards for holding facilities.

“It is heartbreaking to hear there could be a return to the Trump-era use of this practice,” she said.  (The New York Times)

Recommended

Tucker Carlson Releases Shocking January 6 Footage, Cheney and Kinzinger Hardest Hit Matt Vespa

Luis Miranda, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security, would not comment, other than to say “the administration will continue to prioritize safe, orderly and humane processing of migrants.” 

Tags: FAMILY BORDER CRISIS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tucker Carlson Releases Shocking January 6 Footage, Cheney and Kinzinger Hardest Hit Matt Vespa
New Documents: It Looks Like Fauci Has Even More Explaining to Do Guy Benson
Why the Left Is Pro-Mask Dennis Prager
SPLC Breaks Silence After Staffer Charged With Domestic Terrorism at Riot Julio Rosas
'The View' Notices Something Different About Its Audience Matt Vespa
Two Americans Kidnapped After Crossing Into Mexico Have Been Found Dead Spencer Brown
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Tucker Carlson Releases Shocking January 6 Footage, Cheney and Kinzinger Hardest Hit Matt Vespa