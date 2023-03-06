Trump’s Good Couple Weeks
Manchin Asked Whether He'll Endorse Biden. Here's How the West Virginia Democrat Responded.

Leah Barkoukis
March 06, 2023
Sen. Joe Manchin declined to give his endorsement of President Biden if he becomes the Democratic presidential nominee, telling CBS’s “Face the Nation” he wants to see “who all the players are.” 

"Are you going to endorse Joe Biden if he runs re-election?" host Margaret Brennan asked the West Virginia Democrat. 

"There's plenty of time for the election. This is the problem with America right now. We start an election every time there's a cycle coming up," Manchin said. "The bottom line is, let's see who's involved. Let's wait until we see who all the players are. Let's just wait until it all comes out."

Manchin also wouldn’t disclose what his plans are come 2024 and whether he intends to run for reelection. 

"My main purpose right now is to work for my country and my state," he said. "I'm not going to make my announcement for anything until the end of the year. I'm not going to make my decision about what my political position is going to be, or [what] I'm going to do for my political future. I've got too much to do now."

