The 2024 GOP Primary’s Fredocon Lane
Here's the Other Rural Town Being Screwed Over by Joe Biden
Give It a Rest Already
The Woke Wrecking Machine
Dr. Marty Makary: 'The Greatest Perpetrator of Misinformation During the Pandemic Has Been...
Chicago Police Chief Makes Announcement in Wake of Lightfoot Defeat
The American Way Versus the Politicians' Way
Trump Launches Leftist Attack Against DeSantis
We Need an American Bukele
The Truth About Iran Opposition
'Ecogrief' Seminar Is the Latest Leftist Attack on American Energy
Russia’s Biggest Weapon (and China, too) is Fossil Fuel-Generated Energy
Losing Our Future By Destroying Our Past
The American Denominator in CCP’s Global Dominance: Communist Moneyman and American Traito...
Tipsheet

Intelligence Agencies Debunk a Yearslong Narrative About the Havana Syndrome

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  March 02, 2023 9:15 AM
AP Photo/Desmond Boylan, File

After years of investigating, intelligence agencies have concluded the “Havana syndrome,” allegedly afflicting diplomatic staffers all over the world, cannot be tied to the actions of a foreign adversary. 

The CIA and six other intelligence agencies reviewed approximately 1,000 cases of career diplomats and those serving in U.S. missions abroad experiencing “anomalous health incidents,” such as tinnitus, headaches, nausea, and brain injuries stemming from mysterious and painful acoustic sensations. Some attributed the alleged attacks to Russia, or other foreign adversaries, but the intelligence assessment determined that was “very unlikely," according to The Washington Post. 

Five of those agencies determined it was “very unlikely” that a foreign adversary was responsible for the symptoms, either as the result of purposeful actions — such as a directed energy weapon — or as the byproduct of some other activity, including electronic surveillance that unintentionally could have made people sick, the officials said. They spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the findings of the assessment, which had not yet been made public.

One agency, which the officials did not name, determined that it was “unlikely” that a foreign actor was at fault, a slightly less emphatic finding that did not appreciably change the consensus. One agency abstained in its conclusion regarding a foreign actor. But when asked, no agency dissented from the conclusion that a foreign actor did not cause the symptoms, one of the intelligence officials said. (WaPo)

Recommended

Dr. Marty Makary: 'The Greatest Perpetrator of Misinformation During the Pandemic Has Been...' Leah Barkoukis

Cases were first reported in 2016 out of the U.S. Embassy in Havana. Sometimes there were clusters of reported cases, but officials could not find any pattern to link them. Moreover, there was no forensic or geolocation evidence to suggest a foreign adversary used any type of sonic attack. 

“In some cases, there was no ‘direct line of sight’ to affected personnel working at U.S. facilities, further casting doubt on the possibility that a hypothetical energy weapon could have been the culprit, one of the officials said,” the WaPo report went on to state. 

This was the case even where U.S. intelligence agencies had the ability to completely monitor the environment for any type of “malicious interference.”

“There was nothing,” the official told the Post.

Despite the findings, CIA Director William Burns validated the personnels' experiences. 

“I want to be absolutely clear: these findings do not call into question the experiences and real health issues that US Government personnel and their family members — including CIA’s own officers — have reported while serving our country,” Burns said. “We will continue to remain alert to any risks to the health and wellbeing of Agency officers, to ensure access to care, and to provide officers the compassion and respect they deserve.”

The report's conclusion did not come as a surprise to journalist Glenn Greenwald, who has long been calling out the Havana syndrome "fraud" and the media figures that helped perpetuate it. 


 

 

 

Tags: CUBA INTELLIGENCE HEALTH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dr. Marty Makary: 'The Greatest Perpetrator of Misinformation During the Pandemic Has Been...' Leah Barkoukis
The Woke Wrecking Machine Victor Davis Hanson
The 2024 GOP Primary’s Fredocon Lane Kurt Schlichter
Trump Launches Leftist Attack Against DeSantis Guy Benson
Here's the Other Rural Town Being Screwed Over by Joe Biden Matt Vespa
Chicago Police Chief Makes Announcement in Wake of Lightfoot Defeat Leah Barkoukis
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Dr. Marty Makary: 'The Greatest Perpetrator of Misinformation During the Pandemic Has Been...' Leah Barkoukis