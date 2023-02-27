Why Are the Red State Republicans So Soft?
Biden Just Made the Case Against His 2024 Re-election Bid
Democrats Hunt The Wallets Of Dumb People
Woody Harrelson Breaks the Narrative On Covid 'Vaccine' And Big Pharma During SNL...
‘Equity’ Is Not Equality – It’s Revenge
The One Reason Paul Ryan Will Boycott the RNC
'Defund the Police' Squad Member Marries Private Security Guard
The Politics of Confrontation
The Battle to Rescue New Orleans
Vilifying Iran Opposition Serves the Ruling Tyrants
As Porn Gets Worse and Democrats Embrace it, One Newer Group Has a...
Biden National Security Advisor Downplays Bombshell Report: No ‘Definitive Answer’ On COVI...
Rick Scott Attacks Biden for Refusing to Stand Up to China
Chinese Military Warns U.S. Navy Plane to Stay Away or 'Pay Full Responsibility'
Tipsheet

Why This New DeSantis Ad Is Fueling 2024 Speculation

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  February 27, 2023 7:30 AM
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis released a powerful digital ad Sunday night further fueling speculation the governor will jump in the 2024 presidential race. 

“When the world lost its mind, when common sense suddenly became an uncommon virtue,” DeSantis says in the video to images from the pandemic, “Florida was a refuge of sanity, a citadel of freedom for our fellow Americans and even for people around the world.”

He goes on to knock the “federal establishment” in D.C. that has made Florida’s success more difficult to achieve. 

“An inflationary spending binge that has left our nation weaker and our citizens poorer. It has enacted pandemic restrictions and mandates,” he continues. “It has recklessly facilitated open borders. It has imposed an energy policy that has crippled our nation’s domestic production. This has caused many to be pessimistic about the country’s future. Some even say that failure is inevitable.”

Still, The Sunshine State has become the fastest growing state in the nation and has ranked No. 1 in education freedom, economic freedom, and public higher education, DeSantis says.

“Florida is proof positive that we the people are not destined for failure,” he continues. “Decline is a choice. Success is attainable. And freedom is worth fighting for.” 

Recommended

Why Are the Red State Republicans So Soft? Kurt Schlichter


Tags: RON DESANTIS 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why Are the Red State Republicans So Soft? Kurt Schlichter
Biden Just Made the Case Against His 2024 Re-election Bid Matt Vespa
As Porn Gets Worse and Democrats Embrace it, One Newer Group Has a Novel Approach to Combat it Rachel Alexander
Woody Harrelson Breaks the Narrative On Covid 'Vaccine' And Big Pharma During SNL Monologue Scott Morefield
‘Equity’ Is Not Equality – It’s Revenge Will Alexander
Some Basic Questions Democrats Can’t (Or Won’t) Answer Derek Hunter
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Why Are the Red State Republicans So Soft? Kurt Schlichter