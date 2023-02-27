Why This New DeSantis Ad Is Fueling 2024 Speculation

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis released a powerful digital ad Sunday night further fueling speculation the governor will jump in the 2024 presidential race.

“When the world lost its mind, when common sense suddenly became an uncommon virtue,” DeSantis says in the video to images from the pandemic, “Florida was a refuge of sanity, a citadel of freedom for our fellow Americans and even for people around the world.”

He goes on to knock the “federal establishment” in D.C. that has made Florida’s success more difficult to achieve.

“An inflationary spending binge that has left our nation weaker and our citizens poorer. It has enacted pandemic restrictions and mandates,” he continues. “It has recklessly facilitated open borders. It has imposed an energy policy that has crippled our nation’s domestic production. This has caused many to be pessimistic about the country’s future. Some even say that failure is inevitable.”

Still, The Sunshine State has become the fastest growing state in the nation and has ranked No. 1 in education freedom, economic freedom, and public higher education, DeSantis says.

“Florida is proof positive that we the people are not destined for failure,” he continues. “Decline is a choice. Success is attainable. And freedom is worth fighting for.”

