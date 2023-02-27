'Defund the Police' Squad Member Marries Private Security Guard

Democrat Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri quietly married her private security guard in St. Louis earlier this month, according to marriage records.

Local news outlet KSDK reports Bush and Cortney Merritts signed a marriage license on Feb. 11, a few days before the ceremony.

Bush's spending on private security in light of her relationship with Merritts may raise more than just criticism among conservative critics, however. It could “draw the scrutinizing eye of the FEC and the Congressional Ethics Office," KSDK reports.

Bush is just one of the progressive Squad members who, despite publicly supporting calls to defund the police, was spending significant sums of money on private security.

Bush's chief of staff, Abbas Alawieh, released a statement on Twitter about the lawmaker's marriage.

“With heartfelt congratulations, I am happy to confirm that Congresswoman Cori Bush married the love of her life, Cortney Merritts, this month," he wrote. "Mr. Merritts, a veteran of the U.S. Army and a security professional, has been Congresswoman Bush’s partner since before her Congressional tenure and is not employed by her Congressional office. Our team has come to know and appreciate Mr. Merritts as a loving and caring Congressional spouse.

“Those who know the Congresswoman personally and have followed her inspiring story know that she is a survivor of multiple forms of violence, including intimate partner violence," the statement continued. "That she has married someone who supports her in all that she does, including as Representative of the incredible people of St. Louis, is cause for great celebration. Our team hopes that everyone will join us in celebrating the Congresswoman during this joyous time while respecting her privacy as she and her husband begin this new chapter together.”