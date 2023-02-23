Probe Launched Into State Department Censorship of Conservatives
Tipsheet

Trump Responds to Democrat Resolution Seeking to Ban Him From Capitol

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  February 23, 2023 10:35 AM

Former President Trump ripped Rep. Eric Swalwell after the lawmaker joined up with Democrat Rep. Nikema Williams of Georgia to co-sponsor a resolution that would kick the 45th president, and several of his allies, out of the Capitol—for good. 

"The effort to undermine and overturn the 2020 presidential election damaged the functions of our democracy," states the resolution, which was introduced in the Committee on House Administration. It also “damaged the integrity of Congress’s constitutional role in certifying the election results" and "put the lives of Members of Congress and the Vice President of the United States in genuine peril." 

In addition to Trump, former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, former White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino, former Trump assistant Peter Navarro, former Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Clark, and Trump lawyers John Eastman, Kenneth Chesebro, and Rudy Giuliani would also be barred from the Capitol. 

“Little respected Representative Eric Swalwell was just kicked off the Intelligence Committee for reasons of ‘Integrity and lack of Intelligence’ and, for having the poor judgment of dating and falling desperately in love with a Chinese Spy, Fang Fang, whose honey net has gotten massive amounts of information for her beloved China,” Trump said in a statement responding to the Democrat move. “This idiot is now calling (for publicity purposes only!) for some Great American Patriots, including me, to be banned from the Capitol.” 

Swalwell's office has defended the measure, telling Fox News Digital, "When the village nearly burns down, we don’t invite the arsonist back to visit." 

Trump's statement went on to suggest no one takes Swalwell seriously and argued that he is “used for entertainment reasons” by the media.


