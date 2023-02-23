Probe Launched Into State Department Censorship of Conservatives
Biden Still Has No Plans to Visit East Palestine
Buttigieg Finally Visited East Palestine. It Didn't Go Well.
The Big Thing Missing From Biden's Ukraine Speech
House Oversight Committee Demands Full Accounting of U.S. Aid to Ukraine
NTSB Releases Initial Findings From East Palestine Train Derailment
The Battle of Hogwarts
Bernie Sanders' Inadvertent Viral Moment on TikTok
Biden Makes a Big Move on Taiwan
You're Not the Problem, They Are
Nikki Haley Offers Moral Instruction to U.S.
Poll: Is It OK to Be White?
Madeleine McCann’s Parents Agree to DNA Test Woman Claiming She Is the Missing...
Team DeSantis to NBC: No Access for Any of You Until This Egregious...
Idaho Murder Suspect Reportedly Had ‘Multiple’ Photos of Victim on His Phone
Tipsheet

Schumer Loses It Over McCarthy Giving J6 Footage to Carlson

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  February 23, 2023 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Hans Pennink

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer blasted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s decision to release footage from the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol to Fox News’s Tucker Carlson, arguing the move will “jeopardize the safety” of lawmakers and Capitol staff “for political purposes.”

In a letter to colleagues sent Wednesday, the New York Democrat said McCarthy is “needlessly exposing the Capitol complex to one of the worst security risks since 9/11.”

He claimed the 44,000 hours of footage is a “treasure trove of closely held information about how the Capitol complex is protected and its public release would compromise the safety of the Legislative Branch and allow those who want to commit another attack to learn how Congress is safeguarded.”

Schumer said McCarthy doesn’t have the right to endanger lawmakers and staff by releasing the footage, which he believes would reveal “the location of security cameras across the Capitol grounds.” 

He added: “It also risks exposing the carefully laid out and highly guarded plans for the continuity of government, intended to preserve our democracy in the event of an attack.” 

In a fundraising email to supporters, McCarthy said he was following up on a campaign promise by releasing the footage.

“Patriot, you deserve the facts — all of the facts,” the email states. “I promised I would give you the truth regarding January 6th, and now I am delivering. I have released the full 44,000 hours of uncut camera surveillance footage.”

By giving it exclusively to Carlson, however, McCarthy showed it was a political stunt, Schumer argued. 

Recommended

Buttigieg Finally Visited East Palestine. It Didn't Go Well. Katie Pavlich

“Speaker McCarthy laid bare that this sham is simply about pandering to MAGA election deniers, not the truth,” he said. “Tucker Carlson has no fidelity to the truth or facts and has used his platform to promote the Big Lie, distort reality, and espouse bogus conspiracy theories about January 6." 

He continued: “If the past is any indication, Tucker Carlson will select only clips that he can use to twist the facts to sow doubt of what happened on January 6 and feed into the propaganda he’s already put on Fox News’ air.” 

Carlson said his producers are combing through the material and will discuss findings next week. 

Tags: CHUCK SCHUMER TUCKER CARLSON JANUARY 6

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Buttigieg Finally Visited East Palestine. It Didn't Go Well. Katie Pavlich
Team DeSantis to NBC: No Access for Any of You Until This Egregious Error Is Corrected Guy Benson
Ukraine’s Friends May Doom It – And Us Kurt Schlichter
When Exactly Did the Suburban LGBTQ Pedophile Ring Start? We Have an Idea. Mia Cathell
Bernie Sanders' Inadvertent Viral Moment on TikTok Matt Vespa
NTSB Releases Initial Findings From East Palestine Train Derailment Spencer Brown
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Buttigieg Finally Visited East Palestine. It Didn't Go Well. Katie Pavlich