No to Nikki Harris
Key Inflation Gauge Soars Past Estimates With Biggest Jump Since June
Joe Biden Is a Willful Liar or Just Plain Delusional
Florida's Surgeon General Demands Transparency From CDC on COVID Vaccines
Democrats Really Are the Worst People Ever
Gain of Function Research: A Death Wish for the World
'Imagine if a Republican Said This': Biden Criticized for What He Just Called...
Here's How Trump Reacted to Nikki Haley Running Against Him
Three Cheers for Liberal Defectors
Failing To Fix What's Broken Would Be the Real Nightmare
DeSantis: It Sure Looks Like Leftists Are Removing Books From Classrooms, Then Trying...
Communicating When Free Speech Is Curtailed
Mitt Romney and Authoritarianism
The Demise of Juul Is the Latest Self-Inflicted Failure by Public Health
Tipsheet

Chicagoans Blast Lightfoot for What O'Hare Airport Has Turned Into

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  February 16, 2023 7:00 AM
M. Spencer Green

Chicago’s homeless problem is now spilling into O’Hare International Airport, as encampments are being set up inside all five terminals, at baggage claim, and near escalators, leaving passengers and employees dismayed and concerned for their safety.

As Twitter users began sharing photos from the situation at O’Hare, the airport replied in some instances, writing, “We appreciate your feedback. Safety, security and an optimal passenger experience is top priority for the CDA, and we have forwarded your message along to our security team. 

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused and hope your next visit to ORD is more enjoyable.”

Passengers describe the situation as "dystopian" with one Twitter user noting the homeless problem is "out of control." Employees, meanwhile, say no one feels safe anymore. 

“It’s out of control. None of us feel safe,” overnight custodian Vonkisha Chatman, told CBS News.

According to Democrat Alderman Raymond Lopez, who spoke with Fox News's Tucker Carlson about the situation on Wednesday, each night 200-300 homeless come off public transit to set up camp in the airport. He described the airport as an "indoor outhouse." He said they're urinating in the hallways and taking baths in the toilets. "They're making a mockery of what Chicago is here," he said. 

According to the Jessica Dubuar of the Haymarket Center, an organization that serves homeless at the airport, O'Hare is a last resort because the shelters are full. 

“A lot of folks don’t end up at the airport because that’s their goal — that is the last option they have,” she told CBS. 

Angry residents are demanding Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who is seeking reelection at the end of the month, address the situation. When asked by the New York Post for a statement, however, the Democrat's office sent a response from the Chicago Department of Aviation, which said: "The CDA is aware of the increasing population of unsheltered individuals at O’Hare International Airport. It’s a common occurrence at this airport and airports nationwide when temperatures drop in the winter months.”


Tags: HOMELESSNESS CHICAGO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

No to Nikki Harris Kurt Schlichter
DeSantis: It Sure Looks Like Leftists Are Removing Books From Classrooms, Then Trying to Blame Me Guy Benson
Destroying Meritocracy Is Deadly Victor Davis Hanson
'Imagine if a Republican Said This': Biden Criticized for What He Just Called Maryland's Black Governor Leah Barkoukis
Reporter Caught on Hot Mic Making Embarrassing Admission About DeSantis Coverage Julio Rosas
MAgical Thinking at the New York Times Ann Coulter
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
No to Nikki Harris Kurt Schlichter