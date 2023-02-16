Chicagoans Blast Lightfoot for What O'Hare Airport Has Turned Into

Chicago’s homeless problem is now spilling into O’Hare International Airport, as encampments are being set up inside all five terminals, at baggage claim, and near escalators, leaving passengers and employees dismayed and concerned for their safety.

As Twitter users began sharing photos from the situation at O’Hare, the airport replied in some instances, writing, “We appreciate your feedback. Safety, security and an optimal passenger experience is top priority for the CDA, and we have forwarded your message along to our security team.

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused and hope your next visit to ORD is more enjoyable.”

Passengers describe the situation as "dystopian" with one Twitter user noting the homeless problem is "out of control." Employees, meanwhile, say no one feels safe anymore.

“It’s out of control. None of us feel safe,” overnight custodian Vonkisha Chatman, told CBS News.

According to Democrat Alderman Raymond Lopez, who spoke with Fox News's Tucker Carlson about the situation on Wednesday, each night 200-300 homeless come off public transit to set up camp in the airport. He described the airport as an "indoor outhouse." He said they're urinating in the hallways and taking baths in the toilets. "They're making a mockery of what Chicago is here," he said.

Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez blasts how a homeless camp has been set up at O'Hare Airport:



"That's not something that institutes a lot of confidence in our mayor, in our city. And clearly she doesn't care because she's 17 miles away from it." pic.twitter.com/ExlNwE4Ga8 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 16, 2023

I flew back to O'Hare, Terminal 3, last week. I had never seen such a homeless problem, in baggage, in the 50 years I have lived in Cook Co. It's not even that cold out! Also, aggresively hit-up with "ya need a ride?" in baggage. It was dystopian. — Bowzer Is My Copilot (@wendyblazer65) February 14, 2023

@chicagosmayor please clean up this city! This is the current state of O’hare airport, homeless everywhere, sleeping all over terminal 2 and getting in peoples faces yelling. This is the first impression people get when they land in this city. #CleanChicago #ORD pic.twitter.com/YUvIafUxK5 — Natasha Patel (@patel_n) February 6, 2023

Chicago's O'Hare Airport is a squalid homeless encampment. But the Lightfoot regime won’t change a thing: “Outreach is not enforcement and [our department] will continue to respond to community needs through trauma-informed, strengths-based approaches.” https://t.co/hpcdv8dIXB — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) February 15, 2023

According to the Jessica Dubuar of the Haymarket Center, an organization that serves homeless at the airport, O'Hare is a last resort because the shelters are full.

“A lot of folks don’t end up at the airport because that’s their goal — that is the last option they have,” she told CBS.

Angry residents are demanding Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who is seeking reelection at the end of the month, address the situation. When asked by the New York Post for a statement, however, the Democrat's office sent a response from the Chicago Department of Aviation, which said: "The CDA is aware of the increasing population of unsheltered individuals at O’Hare International Airport. It’s a common occurrence at this airport and airports nationwide when temperatures drop in the winter months.”

Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez on the possibility of Lori Lightfoot winning the upcoming election:



"It's amazing ... that we have so many individuals who are hiding behind white guilt and privilege as an excuse to stick with the failed mayor rather than hold her accountable..." pic.twitter.com/paFeuJ0i5b — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 16, 2023



