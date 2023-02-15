Man Creates Monster, Is Eaten By Monster, Is Sad
Why the Biden Administration Just Withdrew Its Nominee for Human Rights Post

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  February 15, 2023 8:30 AM
The Biden administration withdrew its nominee for the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights after the candidate’s social media history came to light.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said the administration had not been aware of anti-Semitic comments made by James Cavallaro, a law professor at Stanford Law School, who accused House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of being “Bought. Purchased. Controlled” – comments he made while sharing an article about his donations from AIPAC. 

This was not the only questionable comments The Algemeiner found, however. 

In other tweets, Cavallaro characterized Israel as an “apartheid state” and accused the US and Israel of “atrocities.” 

Cavallaro began deleting the offending Tweets from his timeline on Monday after The Algemeiner reached out to him for comment. A reply had not been received by press time. […]

In February 2022, responding to Rep. Ro Khanna’s (D-CA) visit to Ramallah where he met with Palestinian students, Cavallaro asked “did they say anything about high-level, US congressional delegations legitimating and praising the Israeli apartheid state?” […]

While the IACHR commissioner role is not a Senate confirmed position, he has also made inflammatory comments about the character of both Democrats and Republicans, calling Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) “bought and paid for” and labeling Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) as “pedantic, self-righteous and pompous,” urging her to “learn from the Palestinian people,” and to resign over her “repeated moral failings.”

In November 2021, he wrote of Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) that “I don’t know whether to call you Senator or Shameless Motherf*cker [sic]. Actually I do.” (The Algemeiner)

“His statements clearly do not reflect U.S. policy, they are not a reflection of what we believe and they are inappropriate to say the least,” Price said.

Cavallaro took to Twitter to react to the news.


