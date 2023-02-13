'Black National Anthem' at Super Bowl Divides NFL Fans

NFL fans on social media were divided over the performance of the so-called Black National Anthem for the first time on-field during Sunday's championship game.

While it’s the third time “Lift Every Voice and Sing” made an appearance in some capacity during the Super Bowl, actress and singer Sheryl Lee Ralph’s performance was the first time it was on the Super Bowl field, according to The Hill.

The Black National Anthem is now the new national anthem, apparently. pic.twitter.com/ZxSwRWrLa9 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 12, 2023

Two years ago, Alicia Keys first performed the ballad during a pre-recorded Super Bowl broadcast. In 2022, singer Mary Mary gave a performance of the song from outside of the Super Bowl stadium in Inglewood, Calif., notes Billboard. The anthem, written by NAACP leader James Weldon Johnson, rose to prominence during the Civil Rights Movement when it was commonly used as a “rallying cry,” notes the NAACP. The song was performed on Sunday prior to the National Anthem, which was sung by country star Chris Stapleton. (The Hill)

Some on the right took issue with the performance.

America only has ONE NATIONAL ANTHEM.



Why is the NFL trying to divide us by playing multiple!?



Do football, not wokeness. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) February 12, 2023

I will never stand for a Black National Anthem. I wouldn’t stand for a Brown or White National Anthem.



If you have to put race in front of an Anthem then you are racist.



I will only stand for America’s one and only National Anthem.



We are all Americans — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) February 13, 2023

My “black” National Anthem is the same anthem I’ve been singing since I was a child. The same one children of all races have been singing. My National Anthem never needed a color.



Do they want racism to die, or do they want to keep finding ways to divide us all? — Zeek Arkham 🇺🇸 (@ZeekArkham) February 12, 2023

There is no Black national anthem.



There is no White national anthem.



There is no Hispanic national anthem.



There is only THE National Anthem.



God Bless America! 🇺🇸 — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) February 12, 2023

The @NFL played two different “National Anthems” tonight. Someone just sent me a photo of @KariLake sitting during the first one. pic.twitter.com/HVdiu5xRBG — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 12, 2023

Others defended it.

It’s informally called the Black National Anthem, but that’s not the name of the song & when the song is referenced by Black people, we use the formal title of the song. Also, to refuse the song is to dismiss its origin, history, it’s lineage, & all the reasons it STILL matters https://t.co/QSMVIIoimf — 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) February 12, 2023

"Lift Every Voice and Sing" (the "Black National Anthem") has been playing before *every* NFL game this season.



What's especially baffling to me is Christians complaining about a hymn playing before the Super Bowl. Maybe they should reflect on the lyrics. pic.twitter.com/xIe2vtxAhE — Matt Mikalatos (@mattmikalatos) February 12, 2023

Ralph, who referenced the song as the "Black National Anthem," celebrated the historical significance of the date prior to the game.

“It is no coincidence that I will be singing the Black National Anthem, Lift Every Voice and Sing at the Super Bowl on the same date it was first publicly performed 123 years ago (February 12, 1900),” she tweeted. “Happy Black History Month!"