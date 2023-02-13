After Barrage of 'Object' Shootdowns, Calls Grow Louder for Biden to Explain What's...
Biden Administration Issues New Security Warning About Russia
There's an Update on That Advertising Blacklist That Labeled Townhall 'Reprehensible/Offen...
Three Israelis, Two of Them Young Boys, Were Killed By Terrorist...And That's the...
The Latest Development About the Man Who Assaulted a Dem Congresswoman Isn't Shocking
The Real Motive Behind Joe Biden's Lies About His Son
Project Veritas Donor Named in Complaint Against James O'Keefe Speaks Out
Dem Rep Has a Theory About Why We're Finding These Objects in Sky...
Regular Americans Understand Economics Better Than Politicians
USAF General Makes Surprising Comments About the Recent Objects That Have Been Shot...
Is It Actually Biden Who Wants to Cut Medicare?
Washington Post Issues Corrections to ‘Comical’ Story Attacking GOP Congresswoman
Revolution Eats Its Own: How a Left-Wing Black Professor Got Trapped in 'Anti-Racist...
Is Joe Biden Attempting to Be the American Mao?
Tipsheet

'Black National Anthem' at Super Bowl Divides NFL Fans

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  February 13, 2023 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Brandon Wade

NFL fans on social media were divided over the performance of the so-called Black National Anthem for the first time on-field during Sunday's championship game. 

While it’s the third time “Lift Every Voice and Sing” made an appearance in some capacity during the Super Bowl, actress and singer Sheryl Lee Ralph’s performance was the first time it was on the Super Bowl field, according to The Hill.

Two years ago, Alicia Keys first performed the ballad during a pre-recorded Super Bowl broadcast. In 2022, singer Mary Mary gave a performance of the song from outside of the Super Bowl stadium in Inglewood, Calif., notes Billboard.

The anthem, written by NAACP leader James Weldon Johnson, rose to prominence during the Civil Rights Movement when it was commonly used as a “rallying cry,” notes the NAACP.

The song was performed on Sunday prior to the National Anthem, which was sung by country star Chris Stapleton. (The Hill)

Some on the right took issue with the performance. 

Others defended it. 

Ralph, who referenced the song as the "Black National Anthem," celebrated the historical significance of the date prior to the game.  

“It is no coincidence that I will be singing the Black National Anthem, Lift Every Voice and Sing at the Super Bowl on the same date it was first publicly performed 123 years ago (February 12, 1900),” she tweeted. “Happy Black History Month!"

 

Tags: BLACK COMMUNITY SUPER BOWL CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Revolution Eats Its Own: How a Left-Wing Black Professor Got Trapped in 'Anti-Racist Hell' Guy Benson
How the Democrats Will Come At Us Kurt Schlichter
Washington Post Issues Corrections to ‘Comical’ Story Attacking GOP Congresswoman Madeline Leesman
There's an Update on That Advertising Blacklist That Labeled Townhall 'Reprehensible/Offensive' Matt Vespa
Project Veritas Donor Named in Complaint Against James O'Keefe Speaks Out Julio Rosas
Dem Rep Has a Theory About Why We're Finding These Objects in Sky 'in Quick Succession' Leah Barkoukis
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Revolution Eats Its Own: How a Left-Wing Black Professor Got Trapped in 'Anti-Racist Hell' Guy Benson