Matt Walsh Leaves Dem Lawmaker Speechless With This Simple Question About Gender-Affirming Treatment

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  February 10, 2023 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Earlier this week, The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh testified before Tennessee lawmakers who are considering a bill to ban gender-affirming treatment for transgender youth.

Walsh exposed in a bombshell report last year Vanderbilt’s transgender clinic, which was performing double mastectomies on minor girls, giving irreversible hormone drugs to children, and chemically castrating them.

While Republicans asked Walsh about some of his findings, Democrat state Rep. John Ray Clemmons instead sought to discredit him, asking what credentials he has to make him qualified to speak on the subject. 

“The background that qualifies me to speak to this is I’m a human being with a brain and common sense and I have a soul,” Walsh responded. “So, therefore, I think it’s a really bad idea to chemically castrate children. That is my experience. Now, it’s true I didn’t go to college, but I did go to school long enough to learn how to read. So, I can read the data for myself and that’s exactly what I’ve done.”

“And for what purpose do you conduct your research and use this brain of yours?” Clemmons shot back.

“I do this to protect children and keep them from being castrated and mutilated,” Walsh answered. “That’s one of the things I try to do.”

He also left another Democrat, Rep. Caleb Hemmer, speechless with just one question. 

"Do you think that a 16-year-old can meaningfully consent to having their body parts removed? Do you?" 

Walsh spoke to on Fox News's Tucker Carlson on Thursday about the interaction. 

"Their failed and embarrassing attempts to discredit me were not only humiliating for them but also totally irrelevant, even if you can prove that I'm a terrible guy does that automatically make it OK to mutilate children then?" he wondered. "They don't want to talk about that because they can't defend their position." 


