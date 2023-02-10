Democratic Sen. John Fetterman remains hospitalized for further testing after he began to feel lightheaded at a Senate retreat on Wednesday and asked his staff to take him to The George Washington University Hospital.

According to a statement from his communications director, Joe Calvello, Fetterman did not suffer another stroke, but he is being monitored for “signs of seizure.”

“About an hour ago, Senator John Fetterman received the results of his MRI,” he wrote late Thursday evening in a statement. “According to John’s doctors at The George Washington University Hospital, the results of the MRI, along with the results of all of the other tests the doctors ran, rule out a new stroke. He is being monitored with an EEG for signs of seizure – so far there are no signs of seizure, but he is still being monitored.”

Calvello said more information would be provided as they have it.

Our team will continue to provide information as it comes in and we will have more updates as we get them. — Joe Calvello (@the_vello) February 9, 2023

Fetterman's wife, Giselle, thanked supporters for their well wishes.

Also grateful I get to do the fun days and the really hard days with this crew right here ❤️ pic.twitter.com/girVPrYjMA — Gisele Barreto Fetterman (@giselefetterman) February 10, 2023

Fetterman, 53, suffered a stroke in May that sidelined him from campaigning and raised serious concerns about his fitness for office.