The Bizarre President, Democrats Running in 2024, and Hunting Wild Pigs
Suspect Who Assaulted Democratic Rep Has Been Arrested, But Police Won't Say How...
Did You Notice What’s Ironic About the Dems’ Fears Over the House GOP...
Smithsonian Is About to Get a Brutal Lesson in Constitutional Rights
Biden Ignores Actual Bipartisanship So He Can Call Republicans Racist
Mika Brzezinski: Joe Biden Has Nothing to Do With His Son's Scandals
'Hands Off DC': Local Reporter Upset GOP Voted Against Capital's Soft-on-Crime Bill
Matt Walsh Leaves Dem Lawmaker Speechless With This Simple Question About Gender-Affirming...
A New Stroke Was Ruled Out, But There's Another Reason Fetterman Remains Hospitalized
Will Biden's Primary Schedule Have Unintended Consequences?
Report: Whistleblower Exposes 'Permanent Harm' Being Inflicted at Pediatric 'Gender Affirm...
Children’s Hospital Responds to Disturbing Allegations From Former Gender Clinic Staffer
American Media Must Stand Firm Against CCP-Sponsored Lawfare
Two Lessons on Military Accountability for President Biden
Tipsheet

Biden Was Asked About the Threat From the Chinese Spy Balloon. Here's How He Answered.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  February 10, 2023 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Biden downplayed the national security threat posed by the Chinese spy balloon that traversed the United States last week before getting shot down by the U.S. military off the East Coast.   

"Look, the total amount of intelligence gathering that’s going on by every country around the world is overwhelming,"  Biden told Noticias Telemuno in an interview that ran Thursday. “It’s not a major breach."

“It's a violation of international law,” he added. “It's our airspace. And once it comes into our space, we can do what we want with it.”

The president explained he wanted the balloon shot down but the decision was made to wait due to concerns about falling debris. 

"This thing was gigantic. What happens if it came down and hit a school in a rural area?" he said. "So I told them as soon as they could shoot it down, shoot it down. They made a wise decision. They shot it down over water, they’re recovering most of the parts, and they're good."


The massive balloon was outfitted with multiple antennas, solar panels that powered a number of intelligence collection sensors, and explosives to disable the surveillance equipment, The Wall Street Journal reports. It traveled across the United States for seven days, entering Alaskan airspace near the Aleutian Islands on Jan. 28. After entering Canada, it came back to U.S. airspace over Idaho on Jan. 31. During its time in America, the balloon traveled near four sensitive military sites before getting shot down off the coast of South Carolina. 

Tags: CHINA JOE BIDEN SURVEILLANCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Did You Notice What’s Ironic About the Dems’ Fears Over the House GOP Investigating the FBI? Matt Vespa
Matt Walsh Leaves Dem Lawmaker Speechless With This Simple Question About Gender-Affirming Treatment Leah Barkoukis
Smithsonian Is About to Get a Brutal Lesson in Constitutional Rights Matt Vespa
Mika Brzezinski: Joe Biden Has Nothing to Do With His Son's Scandals Julio Rosas
We Deserve Reparations From Stupid People Kurt Schlichter
Here's Who Joe Biden Now Blames for His Classified Documents Scandal Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Did You Notice What’s Ironic About the Dems’ Fears Over the House GOP Investigating the FBI? Matt Vespa