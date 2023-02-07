So, That's What Our Military Brass Is Blaming for the Chinese Spy Balloon...
Tipsheet

Musk Argues This Little Known Agency Is the 'Worst Offender in US Government Censorship'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  February 07, 2023 7:30 AM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

Twitter chief Elon Musk named what he believes is the worst offender in government censorship and it’s an agency most Americans have likely never heard of before. 

The Department of State’s Global Engagement Center is a “threat to our democracy,” Musk said on Monday. 

He pointed to independent journalist Matt Taibbi's report from January 3 to explain why. In the 12th installment of the Twitter Files, Taibbi called the GEC the “fledgling analytic/intelligence arms of the State Department” and said it took a Russian disinformation report to media and flagged certain accounts as “Russian personas and proxies” based on a dubious list of criteria.

He goes on to detail how the GEC wanted to “insert themselves” into content moderation on the social media site. 

In arguing the GEC is a "threat to our democracy," he said this "is the line they fed the media about me."

According to its website, the GEC's mission is to  "direct, lead, synchronize, integrate, and coordinate U.S. Federal Government efforts to recognize, understand, expose, and counter foreign state and non-state propaganda and disinformation efforts aimed at undermining or influencing the policies, security, or stability of the United States, its allies, and partner nations." 




