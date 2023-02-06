Republican Lawmaker to Boycott SOTU

Republican Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois plans to boycott President Biden’s State of the Union speech on Tuesday over the commander in chief’s track record of lying.

“I will not be attending. I do not plan to show up to and listen to him continue to lie,” she told Breitbart, noting his “entire presidency has been filled with lie after lie.”

“And I’m not going to sit there and listen to him lie and then watch the media and other members of Congress applaud him [over] his lies,” she continued. “Whether it’s the border, claiming that our border is secure while we are being invaded. We — by the time his presidency is over, we could have 12 to 14 million terrorists, fentanyl dealers, child traffickers, and an entire welfare state entering our country. He’s lied about our energy prices, saying he supports gas and energy when on day one he canceled the Keystone Pipeline, and his EPA is targeting American energy producers. I mean, I could go on and on with his lies.”

According to Axios, President Biden and his speechwriters are likely scrambling to rewrite portions of his State of the Union address following the U.S. downing of a Chinese surveillance balloon that traversed the country for days before the military finally took action off the East Coast.

As Sen. Marco Rubio argued on Sunday, the timing of the balloon is not coincidental.

"It’s not a coincidence that this happens leading up to the State of the Union address, leading up to [Secretary of State Antony] Blinken’s visit to China,” Rubio said. “The Chinese knew that this was going to be spotted. They knew that we were going to have to react to it."