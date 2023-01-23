Top Democrat's 'Non-Binary' Son Arrested During Violent Protest Against Police

House Minority Whip Katherine Clark of Massachusetts said her child was arrested over the weekend during a violent Antifa riot in Boston on Saturday.

According to a police statement, officers responded to a protest at the Parkman Bandstand Monument, where an individual, identified as Jared Dowell, 23, had spray painted “NO COP CITY” and “ACAB,” which stands for “all cops are bastards.”

“During the arrest of Jared Dowell, a group of about 20 protesters began to surround officers while screaming profanities though megaphones on the public street causing traffic to come to a standstill,” the statement said. “While interfering with the arrest of Jared Dowell, an officer was hit in the face and could be seen bleeding from the nose and mouth.

“Jared Dowell was placed under arrest and charged with; Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon, Destruction or Injury of Personal Property and Damage of Property by Graffiti/Tagging,” the statement added. “Dowell is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.”

On Twitter, Clark said Dowell was her “daughter.”

Last night, my daughter was arrested in Boston, Massachusetts. I love Riley, and this is a very difficult time in the cycle of joy and pain in parenting.



This will be evaluated by the legal system, and I am confident in that process. — Katherine Clark (@RepKClark) January 22, 2023

Jared "Riley" Dowell, the "daughter" of the Democrat House Minority Whip @RepKClark, has transitioned several times. Jared was trans nonbinary, but is now apparently identifying as a woman. Jared was arrested yesterday for assault at a violent #Antifa direct action. pic.twitter.com/OQZPjvc07C — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) January 23, 2023

NRCC National Press Secretary Will Reinert pointed out that Clark stopped short of condemning the violence.

"We already knew Democrats were the party of ‘defund the police.’ Still, it’s shocking to see in black and white a Democratic Party so extreme, its leaders are incapable of saying violence against cops is wrong," he said in a statement.