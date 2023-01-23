Schlichter: We're Halfway Through Biden's Reign of Error
Top Democrat's 'Non-Binary' Son Arrested During Violent Protest Against Police

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 23, 2023 10:30 AM
House Minority Whip Katherine Clark of Massachusetts said her child was arrested over the weekend during a violent Antifa riot in Boston on Saturday. 

According to a police statement, officers responded to a protest at the Parkman Bandstand Monument, where an individual, identified as Jared Dowell, 23, had spray painted “NO COP CITY” and “ACAB,” which stands for “all cops are bastards.” 

“During the arrest of Jared Dowell, a group of about 20 protesters began to surround officers while screaming profanities though megaphones on the public street causing traffic to come to a standstill,” the statement said. “While interfering with the arrest of Jared Dowell, an officer was hit in the face and could be seen bleeding from the nose and mouth.  

“Jared Dowell was placed under arrest and charged with; Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon, Destruction or Injury of Personal Property and Damage of Property by Graffiti/Tagging,” the statement added. “Dowell is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.”

On Twitter, Clark said Dowell was her “daughter.” 

NRCC National Press Secretary Will Reinert pointed out that Clark stopped short of condemning the violence. 

"We already knew Democrats were the party of ‘defund the police.’ Still, it’s shocking to see in black and white a Democratic Party so extreme, its leaders are incapable of saying violence against cops is wrong," he said in a statement. 

