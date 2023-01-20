How Americans Let Provorov Know What They Think About His Pride Night Boycott

Days after Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov enraged leftists by refusing to wear Pride Night gear, fans have flocked to show their support for him.

The player’s jerseys are flying off the shelves, with the NHL Shop and Fanatics now completely sold out of the men’s jerseys.

Other merchandise donning Provorov’s name are also listed as “most popular” among Philadelphia Flyers merchandise.

NHL player who refused to wear the pride rainbow Ivan Provorov had his jerseys completely sell out on NHL Shop and Fanatic.



America hates wokeness. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 19, 2023

Ivan Provorov’s jersey is now completely sold out on NHL Shop and Fanatics with the exception of extra smalls. pic.twitter.com/qEb3qF0IIN — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 19, 2023

Provorov refused to participate in warm-ups ahead of the Tuesday night game against the Ducks due to Pride Night, where players donned rainbow-themed jerseys and sticks with rainbow-colored tape. He cited his Russian Orthodox Christian faith as the reason he sat it out.

"I respect everybody and I respect everybody's choices," he told reporters after the game. "My choice is to stay true to myself and my religion. That's all I'm going to say. ... That's all I'm going to comment on that. If you have any hockey questions, I'll answer those."

Provorov’s defense of his religious beliefs angered leftists, some of whom called for him to leave the country, go back to Russia and fight in the country's war against Ukraine, while others demanded the Flyers get fined over the “incident.”

NHL analyst says on the NHL Network! that if Philly Flyers Provorov doesn’t want to wear a pro-LBGTQ uniform he should leave America, go back to Russia, and fight in the war against Ukraine. The tolerant left! Holy shit: pic.twitter.com/wWLFBy2stC — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 19, 2023

UPDATE: Journalists are now crying on air bc Provorov wouldn’t wear a Pride jersey pic.twitter.com/GFfCYQsRYb — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 18, 2023



