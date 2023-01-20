Why Biden Got Snippy With a Female Reporter
How Americans Let Provorov Know What They Think About His Pride Night Boycott

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 20, 2023 8:30 AM

Days after Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov enraged leftists by refusing to wear Pride Night gear, fans have flocked to show their support for him. 

The player’s jerseys are flying off the shelves, with the NHL Shop and Fanatics now completely sold out of the men’s jerseys. 

Other merchandise donning Provorov’s name are also listed as “most popular” among Philadelphia Flyers merchandise. 

Provorov refused to participate in warm-ups ahead of the Tuesday night game against the Ducks due to Pride Night, where players donned rainbow-themed jerseys and sticks with rainbow-colored tape. He cited his Russian Orthodox Christian faith as the reason he sat it out.

"I respect everybody and I respect everybody's choices," he told reporters after the game. "My choice is to stay true to myself and my religion. That's all I'm going to say. ... That's all I'm going to comment on that. If you have any hockey questions, I'll answer those."

Provorov’s defense of his religious beliefs angered leftists, some of whom called for him to leave the country, go back to Russia and fight in the country's war against Ukraine, while others demanded the Flyers get fined over the “incident.”


Tags: RELIGION SPORTS LGBT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

