Poll: Is the US on the Road to Becoming a Socialist State?

A majority of Americans believe the United States is turning into a socialist state, a new I&I/TIPP Poll taken this month found.

When posed with the statement, “The U.S. is evolving into a big government socialist state,” 51 percent of Americans agreed, while 31 percent disagreed, and 18 percent said they were unsure.

Today, a majority of Americans agree that the sudden, rapid growth from COVID-related spending and burgeoning top-down control over the domestic economy to address climate change have put U.S. on a path toward socialism. This comes out of the latest I&I/TIPP Poll of 1,356 Americans across the country, taken online from Jan. 4-6. While usually such politically sensitive questions show wide differences among the different political affiliations, that’s not exactly the case here. A plurality of Democrats (42% “agreed,” 40% “disagreed”) believed with the majority of Republicans (68% to 18%) that America was moving toward socialism. Independents also agreed, 49% to 32%. (tippinsights)

Is U.S. Headed Toward Socialism? Majority Says ‘Yes’: I&I/TIPP Poll https://t.co/jlOcjb9ZS0 — Issues & Insights (@InsightsIssues) January 18, 2023

A related question asked respondents whether they agreed or disagreed with the statement, “the government should control or own key industries such as health care and energy.” A plurality, 46 percent, disagreed with the statement, while 39 percent would support the big government move. Fourteen percent were not sure.

As tippinsights notes, former President Clinton declared the "era of big government is over" back in 1996, but the new findings show Americans feel it's making a comeback.