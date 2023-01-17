DOJ Still Fighting in Court for Forced Masking on Transportation
Law Professor Explains Why Biden Just Made His Classified Document Scandal Worse
Here's What Obama's Ethics Chief Had to Say About Biden's Classified Doc Scandal
WEF 'Danger of Disinformation' Panel: Hate Speech Laws Coming to the US
The Arrogance of Equity
ATF Announces Visit to SHOT Show, Gets Mega Trolled
What This Author Revealed About the World Economic Forum Gave Elon Musk the...
San Francisco Reparations Committee Proposes Staggering Amount for Each Longtime Black Res...
Video Shows 3 Sisters Getting Rescued After Being Abandoned Along the Rio Grande
WaPo to DC City Council: Maybe Hold Off on This Insane 'Criminal Justice...
London Police Officer Pleads Guilty to ‘Dozens’ of Offenses, Including Rape Charges
Jim Banks Makes Senate Run Official
Human Skeletal Remains Found Inside UC Berkeley Building, Police Say
Surprise: US, Mexican Officials Reportedly 'Ran Out of Time' at Summit Before Discussing...
Tipsheet

White House Demands McCarthy 'Come Clean' About His Deals With GOP Holdouts

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 17, 2023 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

The White House is calling on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to "come clean" about the deals he made with the group of Republican lawmakers who initially objected to his speakership bid.

“An unprecedented tax hike on the middle class and a national abortion ban are just a glimpse of the secret, backroom deals Speaker McCarthy made with extreme MAGA members to end this month’s chaotic elections and claim the gavel,” White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said in a statement to Politico. “It is well past time for Speaker McCarthy and the ultra MAGA Republican House members to come out of the dark and tell the American people, in-full, what they decided in secret.”

McCarthy was finally elected speaker of the House of Representatives on Jan. 7 on the 15th ballot after receiving 216 votes, with five members voting "present."

As Spencer reported, there were a number of concessions made to finally convince the anti-McCarthy group, including: 

    • a solitary member can request a vote to remove the House Speaker
    • a new subcommittee investigating the "weaponization of the federal government"
    • hold votes on key conservative issues such as a balanced budget amendment and border security
    • debt ceiling increases are tied to spending cuts
    • vote on appropriations bills individually and not via an omnibus
    • McCarthy's leadership PAC won't intervene in open-seat races in safe Republican House districts

“The few agreements we know about would fundamentally reshape our economy in a devastating way for working families and criminalize women for making their own health care decisions,” Bates claimed. “They’re also planning to plunge the economy into chaos and take millions of American jobs and 401k plans hostage unless they can cut Medicare.”

Bates wondered what other deals there are.

“The American people have a right to know — now — which is why we are calling on him to make every single one of them public immediately," he added. 

When asked last week about backroom deals, McCarthy insisted “there’s not a side deal to anything.”

The White House's demand comes after Republicans have been calling on President Biden to be more transparent about his handling of classified documents, which have been found at his Wilmington residence and a private office. 

Tags: KEVIN MCCARTHY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

TAPES: We Investigated a Suburban LGBTQ Pedophile Ring. Here's What We Found. Mia Cathell
There's Something Very Wrong With the New Miss Universe Owner's Message During 2023 Pageant Leah Barkoukis
Law Professor Explains Why Biden Just Made His Classified Document Scandal Worse Katie Pavlich
The Dumbest Thing Ever Said on Cable News Derek Hunter
Here's What Obama's Ethics Chief Had to Say About Biden's Classified Doc Scandal Spencer Brown
The Arrogance of Equity Larry O'Connor
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
TAPES: We Investigated a Suburban LGBTQ Pedophile Ring. Here's What We Found. Mia Cathell