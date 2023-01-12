New Inflation Report Shows Insane Grocery Price Increases
Tipsheet

We Now Know What Caused the FAA Outage

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 12, 2023 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

After all flights in the U.S. were grounded early Wednesday morning over a system failure, the Federal Aviation Administration said it traced the issue back to a “damaged database file.” 

“The FAA is continuing a thorough review to determine the root cause of the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system outage,” the FAA said in a statement Wednesday night. “Our preliminary work has traced the outage to a damaged database file.”

The Notice to Air Missions system provides safety information to flight crews. 

“At this time, there is no evidence of a cyber attack,” the statement continued. “The FAA is working diligently to further pinpoint the causes of this issue and take all needed steps to prevent this kind of disruption from happening again.”

Embattled Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the review will continue. 

Lawmakers blasted Buttigieg after the grounding, which was the latest incident in a string of transportation disasters to happen under his leadership. 


