'Abuse of Power': Biden Administration Once Again Extends COVID 'Public Health Emergency'

The COVID-19 public health emergency has been extended until April, the Biden administration announced Wednesday.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra made the announcement through the "Renewal of Determination that a Public Health Emergency Exists,” which states:

"As a result of the continued consequences of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, on this date and after consultation with public health officials as necessary, I, Xavier Becerra, Secretary of Health and Human Services, pursuant to the authority vested in me under section 319 of the Public Health Service Act, do hereby renew, effective January 11, 2023, the January 31, 2020, determination by former Secretary Alex M. Azar II, that he previously renewed on April 21, 2020, July 23, 2020, October 2, 2020, and January 7, 2021, and that I renewed on April 15, 2021, July 19, 2021, October 15, 2021, January 14, 2022, April 12, 2022, July 15, 2022, and October 13, 2022, that a public health emergency exists and has existed since January 27, 2020, nationwide."

A spokesperson for HHS told CNBC that a 60-day notice would be given to states “before any possible termination or expiration.”

On social media, users called on the new Congress to push back on the interminable emergency.

This is an opportunity for the new Congress to take back the power it granted the executive during an emergency that no longer exists--powers that anow serve only to justify the imposition of policies the legislature rejected. Civic propriety demands it. https://t.co/YRN8Q0H1vT — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) January 11, 2023

Covid is never going anywhere. The "emergency" will never end until you make it end. — Young Americans for Liberty (@YALiberty) January 11, 2023

Absolutely abuse of power!! Absolutely NO REASON for the PHE to continue. Keeps 18 millions people on Medicaid who do NOT qualify for benefits. #BidenBuyinVotes. https://t.co/QqJFLjJIE5 — Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D. (@RepGregMurphy) January 11, 2023

The news comes after Politico reported Tuesday that the Biden administration is looking to end the public health emergency this spring.