Kari Lake Responds to Video of Katie Hobbs Laughing During Swearing-in Ceremony

Democrat Gov. Katie Hobbs had trouble keeping her composure during her swearing-in ceremony to be Arizona’s 24th governor on Monday, prompting a response from her GOP opponent Kari Lake, who called it "one of the darkest moments in the history of Arizona."

Video of Hobbs circulated showing her laughing with her mother during the part of the oath where she was to repeat, “I do solemnly swear that I will support the Constitution of the United States…”

Katie Hobbs bursting out laughing when she is asked to repeat her support and defense of the Constitution pic.twitter.com/ncPwgqeAra — Tyler Bowyer (@tylerbowyer) January 2, 2023

Lake, who lost her bid to overturn the election results, responded via her Kari Lake War Room account.

During her swearing-in ceremony, @katiehobbs laughed and giggled throughout what was supposed to be a dignified process, and refused to say that she would support our constitution.



Everyone enjoy your Banana Republic.



And pray that a brave judge puts an end to this charade. https://t.co/XLoeBSLPSG — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) January 2, 2023

This is one of the darkest moments in the history of Arizona.



An illegitimate 'Governor' laughing in the face of our constitution.



But it's always darkest before the dawn.



We will expose this fraud for the world to see.



Justice is coming.@katiehobbs won't be laughing then. https://t.co/q8MzZQxbXu — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) January 2, 2023

Others came to Hobbs' defense.

In fact, it’s a bit touching. I’m sure I’d get choked up under such circumstances myself. — Timothy Sandefur (@TimothySandefur) January 2, 2023

Tyler, her mother was obviously affecting her composure. I'm not defending Hobbs. I'm simply an objective observer. — jaybakerAZ (@jaybakeraz) January 2, 2023



