Tipsheet

Kari Lake Responds to Video of Katie Hobbs Laughing During Swearing-in Ceremony

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 03, 2023 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool

Democrat Gov. Katie Hobbs had trouble keeping her composure during her swearing-in ceremony to be Arizona’s 24th governor on Monday, prompting a response from her GOP opponent Kari Lake, who called it "one of the darkest moments in the history of Arizona."

Video of Hobbs circulated showing her laughing with her mother during the part of the oath where she was to repeat, “I do solemnly swear that I will support the Constitution of the United States…”

Lake, who lost her bid to overturn the election results, responded via her Kari Lake War Room account. 

Others came to Hobbs' defense.


Tags: ARIZONA KARI LAKE

