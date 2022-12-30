The Reason EV Owners Probably Don't Charge Their Cars in This Major US City

Electric vehicle owners in Los Angeles may have to think twice before deciding to charge their cars downtown, as many of the city’s charging stations are overrun by homeless encampments.

According to conservative commenter Alexandra Datig, “the closer you get to downtown, the charging stations have homeless ‘attendants’ who live on the same sidewalk as the stations.”

Videos she has posted on Twitter show not a single charging station being used.

When you live in Los Angeles, it’s better to have a charging station at home for that $60,000 EV. The closer you get to downtown, the charging stations have homeless “attendants” who live on the same sidewalk as the stations. pic.twitter.com/scH4QTHIuN — Alexandra Datig | Front Page Index 🇺🇸 (@alexdatig) December 29, 2022

I’m just now driving down the street passing the charging station that is five minutes from my house on the outskirts of downtown LA. Would you be comfortable charging your $60,000 EV here? pic.twitter.com/7Grr7k2g1K — Alexandra Datig | Front Page Index 🇺🇸 (@alexdatig) December 29, 2022

This is at Pico and Vermont right now. Taking a closer look at the graffiti, I wonder what gang affiliation you need to have to be able to charge your $60,000 EV here? pic.twitter.com/wGmA1IwtA5 — Alexandra Datig | Front Page Index 🇺🇸 (@alexdatig) December 29, 2022

The videos come as city officials are being suspected of cooking the books on its massive homeless problem, which newly sworn in Mayor Karen Bass has declared a state of emergency over.

"I will not accept a homeless crisis that afflicts more than 40,000 Angelenos and affects every one of us. It is a humanitarian crisis that takes the life of five people every day," Bass said prior to signing the declaration. "It must stop, and change starts now...There will be no holding back on my watch."