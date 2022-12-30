The Reason EV Owners Probably Don't Charge Their Cars in This Major US...
Tipsheet

The Reason EV Owners Probably Don't Charge Their Cars in This Major US City

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 30, 2022 8:15 AM
Rick Bowmer

Electric vehicle owners in Los Angeles may have to think twice before deciding to charge their cars downtown, as many of the city’s charging stations are overrun by homeless encampments.

According to conservative commenter Alexandra Datig, “the closer you get to downtown, the charging stations have homeless ‘attendants’ who live on the same sidewalk as the stations.”

 Videos she has posted on Twitter show not a single charging station being used.

The videos come as city officials are being suspected of cooking the books on its massive homeless problem, which newly sworn in Mayor Karen Bass has declared a state of emergency over. 

"I will not accept a homeless crisis that afflicts more than 40,000 Angelenos and affects every one of us. It is a humanitarian crisis that takes the life of five people every day," Bass said prior to signing the declaration. "It must stop, and change starts now...There will be no holding back on my watch."

