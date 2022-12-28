One GOP Rep Comes to Santos' Defense

Former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard confronted incoming Rep. George Santos (R-NY) after he admitted to ‘embellishing’ his academic and work credentials on the campaign trail.

“If I were one of those in New York’s 3rd District right now, now that the election is over, and I’m finding out all of these lies that you’ve told, not just one little lie or one little embellishment — these are blatant lies — my question is, do you have no shame?” Gabbard said while she was guest-hosting “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Tuesday. “Do you have no shame? And the people who are now, you’re asking to trust you to go and be their voice for them, their families and their kids in Washington?”

Santos claimed to have graduated from Baruch College in 2010 and once worked for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup. In an interview with the New York Post, he admitted he never graduated from any college and clarified that Link Bridge, where he previously served as vice president, worked with the two financial firms.

“Tulsi, I can say the same thing about the Democrats,” Santos replied. “Look at Joe Biden. Joe Biden has been lying to the American people for 40 years. He’s the president of the United States. Democrats resoundingly support him. Do they have no shame?”

Gabbard, a former-Democrat-turned-Independent, reminded him her question was not about Democrats, but about his background.

After pressing him about other claims that he has made about himself, including to be an “American Jew,” Santos insisted he’s “not a façade.”

“I’m not a persona,” he added. “I have an extensive career that I worked really hard to achieve. And I’m going to deliver from my experience because I remain committed in delivering results for the American people.”

While Gabbard and many others have been hard on Santos for the fabrications, GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia is calling on Republicans to give him a chance.

Tulsi says that George’s actions on the House floor are what is most important, but George has not even had the chance to take action for his district on the House floor because he isn’t even sworn in yet.



Tulsi also says how can his district believe anything he says..



2/6 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 28, 2022

introduced a climate agenda signature piece of legislation called the OFF Act - designed to end all fossil fuels (the same as AOC’s Green New Deal) should lecture a newly elected Republican member of congress on how he should vote to represent his Republican district.



4/6 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 28, 2022

legislated to kill America’s energy independence and the fossil fuel industry.



I hope Tulsi is sincere, just like I hope George is sincere.



I think we Republicans should give George Santos a chance and see how he legislates and votes, not treat him the same as the left is.



6/6 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 28, 2022



