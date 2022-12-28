Surging Retail Crime Brings More Bad News for Consumers' Wallets
Tipsheet

One GOP Rep Comes to Santos' Defense

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 28, 2022 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe

Former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard confronted incoming Rep. George Santos (R-NY) after he admitted to ‘embellishing’ his academic and work credentials on the campaign trail.

“If I were one of those in New York’s 3rd District right now, now that the election is over, and I’m finding out all of these lies that you’ve told, not just one little lie or one little embellishment — these are blatant lies — my question is, do you have no shame?” Gabbard said while she was guest-hosting “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Tuesday. “Do you have no shame? And the people who are now, you’re asking to trust you to go and be their voice for them, their families and their kids in Washington?”

Santos claimed to have graduated from Baruch College in 2010 and once worked for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup. In an interview with the New York Post, he admitted he never graduated from any college and clarified that Link Bridge, where he previously served as vice president, worked with the two financial firms.

“Tulsi, I can say the same thing about the Democrats,” Santos replied. “Look at Joe Biden. Joe Biden has been lying to the American people for 40 years. He’s the president of the United States. Democrats resoundingly support him. Do they have no shame?”

Gabbard, a former-Democrat-turned-Independent, reminded him her question was not about Democrats, but about his background. 

After pressing him about other claims that he has made about himself, including to be an “American Jew,” Santos insisted he’s “not a façade.” 

“I’m not a persona,” he added. “I have an extensive career that I worked really hard to achieve. And I’m going to deliver from my experience because I remain committed in delivering results for the American people.”

While Gabbard and many others have been hard on Santos for the fabrications, GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia is calling on Republicans to give him a chance.  


