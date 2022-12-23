The House January 6 Committee's Final Report Has Dropped

The House January 6 Committee released its final report late Thursday, which summarized its findings after an 18-month investigation into the riot that took place at the U.S. Capitol Building.

"The central cause of January 6th was one man, former President Donald Trump, who many others followed," the report states. "None of the events of January 6th would have happened without him."

The report, which is over 800 pages, is based on interviews with more than 1,000 witnesses, 10 public hearings, and numerous documents such as emails, texts, phone records.

On Monday, during its last public meeting, the committee voted to issue four criminal referrals for the former president: obstruction of an official proceeding; conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to make a false statement; and inciting or assisting an insurrection. The committee also referred GOP Reps. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Jim Jordan (R-OH), Scott Perry (R-PA), Andy Biggs (R-AZ) to the House Ethics Committee for not complying with subpoenas.

Among the report's 11 recommendations is one that argues Trump be barred from holding office again through a revision to the Constitution.

"Congressional committees of jurisdiction should consider creating a formal mechanism for evaluating whether to bar those individuals identified in this Report under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment from holding future federal or state office," the report states. "The Committee believes that those who took an oath to protect and defend the Constitution and then, on January 6th, engaged in insurrection can appropriately be disqualified and barred from holding government office—whether federal or state, civilian or military—absent at least two-thirds of Congress acting to remove the disability pursuant to Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment."

On Truth Social, Trump explained what he felt the report missed.

“The highly partisan Unselect Committee Report purposely fails to mention the failure of Pelosi to heed my recommendation for troops to be used in D.C., show the ‘Peacefully and Patrioticly’ words I used, or study the reason for the protest, Election Fraud,” the 45th president said, calling it a “witch hunt.”

Earlier this week Republicans hit back with their own report, detailing the many security failures at the U.S. Capitol that day.

After Pelosi refused to allow Reps. Banks or Jordan to sit on the J6 Committee, lawmakers decided to do an investigation of their own. Now, their report debunks key Pelosi claims and tells the real story of why the Capitol was not properly secured on 1/6.https://t.co/NdEdJW7fvR — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) December 21, 2022



