Tipsheet

Is Trump Serious With This 'Major Announcement'?

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 16, 2022 7:30 AM
AP Photo/Chris Seward

After teasing earlier this week that he has some big news to share, former President Trump on Thursday unveiled a line of digital trading cards for $99 a piece, leading to widespread mockery from those on the left and right. 

In a message posted on Truth Social, Trump had said he would be making a “MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT,” without offering details other than to say, “AMERICA NEEDS A SUPERHERO!” 

It turns out he wasn’t joking. 

As the website explains, the cards are non-fungible tokens (NFTs), since "each Trump Digital Trading Card has a unique identifier that cannot be copied, is recorded on a blockchain, and can be used to certify authenticity as well as ownership."

At the time of writing, the trading cards, which also give buyers an entry into various sweepstakes, were sold out. 

The former president says of his cards in an infomercial, "Hello everybody, this is Donald Trump. Hopefully your favorite president of all. Better than Lincoln, better than Washington, with an important announcement to make. I’m doing my first official Donald J. Trump NFT Collection right here and right now. They’re called 'Trump Digital Trading Cards,' These cards feature some of the really incredible artwork pertaining to my life and my career, and it’s been very exciting."

President Biden teased his predecessor about the "major announcement" while many of those on the right seemed stunned by it. 

A more serious announcement came in the form of his free speech policy plan for 2024, which he released on Thursday. 


