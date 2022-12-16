Is Trump Serious With This 'Major Announcement'?

After teasing earlier this week that he has some big news to share, former President Trump on Thursday unveiled a line of digital trading cards for $99 a piece, leading to widespread mockery from those on the left and right.

In a message posted on Truth Social, Trump had said he would be making a “MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT,” without offering details other than to say, “AMERICA NEEDS A SUPERHERO!”

It turns out he wasn’t joking.

As the website explains, the cards are non-fungible tokens (NFTs), since "each Trump Digital Trading Card has a unique identifier that cannot be copied, is recorded on a blockchain, and can be used to certify authenticity as well as ownership."

At the time of writing, the trading cards, which also give buyers an entry into various sweepstakes, were sold out.

The former president says of his cards in an infomercial, "Hello everybody, this is Donald Trump. Hopefully your favorite president of all. Better than Lincoln, better than Washington, with an important announcement to make. I’m doing my first official Donald J. Trump NFT Collection right here and right now. They’re called 'Trump Digital Trading Cards,' These cards feature some of the really incredible artwork pertaining to my life and my career, and it’s been very exciting."

President Biden teased his predecessor about the "major announcement" while many of those on the right seemed stunned by it.

✔️ 10,000 new high-paying jobs in Arizona — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 15, 2022

Hard truth time: This is not good. We’re facing a threat to civilization from far left Marxist extremists. Teasing NFT cards as a major announcement is not the kind of fight people want to see now. These are dark times. Love the guy but this turns many off. Agree or disagree? pic.twitter.com/tJ4CcPDF0F — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) December 15, 2022

Thank God, the digital trading cards are here. It was indeed a MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT. pic.twitter.com/T1nsqRwr92 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 15, 2022

Trump teasing a “major announcement” and then labeling his NFT “major announcement” only to have his hardcore fans act like that wasn’t the real announcement is the perfect example what this thing has become.



Demand improvement. Put the pom poms down. We need a better Trump. pic.twitter.com/5d8e4BYFDm — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) December 15, 2022

I supported Trump for years but this is ridiculous.



Pushing a worthless NFT for $99 a week before Christmas on the heels of the #FTX collapse is beyond wrong.



Calling it a “MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT” is just weird.



Who advised him to do this? pic.twitter.com/A8Fk3RfBs4 — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) December 15, 2022

Trump’s major announcement was about digital trading cards. Can we be honest about that being a let down? — CCG BRYSON (@RealBrysonGray) December 15, 2022

A more serious announcement came in the form of his free speech policy plan for 2024, which he released on Thursday.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: I have obtained a copy of President Trump unveiling the major planks of his official Free Speech Policy Proposal



This is the first video drop in a series to come from his 2024 presidential campaign pic.twitter.com/PDMUBNmc8W — Birthday Purge Poso🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 15, 2022

Centered on a handful of issues that have come to light in the Twitter Files, Donald Trump rolled out his first 2024 campaign policy plan on Thursday to "reclaim the right to free speech." https://t.co/giUb9yQ68B — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) December 15, 2022



