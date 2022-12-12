Giant Illegal Immigrant Caravans Cross Into El Paso Before Title 42 Expires
Schlichter: What's Wrong With Republicans?
24-Year-Old Woman Says She Was 'Manipulated' to Receive 'Gender-Affirming' Surgery as a Te...
Trump Reveals He Rejected Russia's Previous Offer to Swap 'Merchant of Death'
Fact Check: Dem Congressman Claims 'All Evidence' Points to Alito Leaking Own Draft...
More Academic Evidence Showing the Flat Tax Increases Prosperity
The New York Times Made a Cringe Mistake While Bashing AR-15s
It Looks Like Latino Voter Outreach Out West Was Actually Quite Awful
Conceived in Liberty: Economic Greatness in the Founding of America
Bernie Sanders Thinks He Knows Why Sinema Left the Democratic Party
We Now Know What Happened During the Griner/Bout Exchange That Was Cut From...
Here Are More Details About the Atrocious Backdoor Amnesty Deal on the Hill
Midterms, Moving, And Our Inevitable National Divorce
Boundaries Can Bring Bigotry, But No Boundaries Means Anarchy
Stop Pretending Witness Testimony Doesn’t Qualify as ‘Evidence’ in GOP Voter Disenfranchis...
Tipsheet

Bernie Sanders Thinks He Knows Why Sinema Left the Democratic Party

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 12, 2022 8:45 AM

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont had harsh words on Sunday for his colleague, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who is now a fellow Independent in the upper chamber.   

During an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sanders blasted the Arizona Independent, saying “she is a corporate Democrat who has, in fact, along with Sen. [Joe] Manchin, sabotaged enormously important legislation.”

Sinema announced Friday that she left the Democratic Party, arguing it’s more in line with who she is and the decisions she makes. 

“Americans are told that we have only two choices – Democrat or Republican – and that we must subscribe wholesale to policy views the parties hold, views that have been pulled further and further toward the extremes,” she wrote in The Arizona Republic. 

“Most Arizonans believe this is a false choice, and when I ran for the U.S. House and the Senate, I promised Arizonans something different,” Sinema added. “I pledged to be independent and work with anyone to achieve lasting results. I committed I would not demonize people I disagreed with, engage in name-calling, or get distracted by political drama.”

Sanders speculated her decision had more to do with her future political ambitions in the state. 

“I happen to suspect that it’s probably a lot to do with politics back in Arizona,” Sanders said. 

“I think the Democrats, they’re not all that enthusiastic about somebody who helps sabotage some of the most important legislation that protects the interests of working families and voting rights and so forth,” he continued. “So, I think it really has to do with her political aspirations for the future in Arizona. But for us, I think nothing much has changed in terms of the functioning of the U.S. Senate.”


Sinema's decision came days after her former party secured a 51-49 majority in the Senate. 

Tags: BERNIE SANDERS KYRSTEN SINEMA WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Fact Check: Dem Congressman Claims 'All Evidence' Points to Alito Leaking Own Draft in Abortion Case Guy Benson
We Now Know What Happened During the Griner/Bout Exchange That Was Cut From the Video Leah Barkoukis
Amnesty Will Destroy the GOP Kurt Schlichter
Elon Musk Annihilates Two Leftist Shibboleths With A Single Five Word Tweet, And They Are Big Mad Scott Morefield
Here Are More Details About the Atrocious Backdoor Amnesty Deal on the Hill Matt Vespa
Trump Can Win in 2024 Mark Lewis
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Fact Check: Dem Congressman Claims 'All Evidence' Points to Alito Leaking Own Draft in Abortion Case Guy Benson